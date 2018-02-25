Donovan Mitchell Hooked Someone Up With Jazz Tickets So They Could Take A Classmate On A Date

Associate Editor
02.25.18

Getty Image

It’s been an outstanding rookie campaign for Donovan Mitchell. The No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has exploded onto the scene for the Utah Jazz, leading the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game. He won the 2018 dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend, and thanks to one Twitter user, we learned that Mitchell is a pretty good dude.

Twitter user JRB48417549 wanted to hit Mitchell up about getting tickets for a Jazz game. The reason: JRB48417549 wanted to ask out a girl in his chemistry class, and apparently, he felt the best place for a date would be at Vivant Smart Home Arena.

So he slid into the DMs, and Mitchell seemed really eager to give him a hand. The Utah rookie worked on it for a while and was eventually able to score the fan a pair of tickets.

Around The Web

TAGSdonovan mitchellUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP