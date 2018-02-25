Getty Image

It’s been an outstanding rookie campaign for Donovan Mitchell. The No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has exploded onto the scene for the Utah Jazz, leading the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game. He won the 2018 dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend, and thanks to one Twitter user, we learned that Mitchell is a pretty good dude.

Twitter user JRB48417549 wanted to hit Mitchell up about getting tickets for a Jazz game. The reason: JRB48417549 wanted to ask out a girl in his chemistry class, and apparently, he felt the best place for a date would be at Vivant Smart Home Arena.

So he slid into the DMs, and Mitchell seemed really eager to give him a hand. The Utah rookie worked on it for a while and was eventually able to score the fan a pair of tickets.