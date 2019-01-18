Getty Image

Donovan Mitchell took the league by storm last season. Along with Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum, he helped headline a Rookie of the Year race for the ages, and by the time the postseason rolled around, he was already playing well beyond his years as the Utah Jazz’s No. 1 option en route to an opening round upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs last spring.

In the middle of that stellar rookie campaign, Mitchell showed up at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles and put on a show in the dunk contest, taking home the trophy and wowing spectators with an array of high-flying, acrobatic feats.

But things haven’t exactly picked up where they left off last season for Mitchell and the Jazz. His team got off to a sluggish start, which can be a death knell in the Western Conference, as Mitchell himself has appeared to succumb to the dreaded sophomore slump.