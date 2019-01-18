Donovan Mitchell Won’t Defend His Dunk Contest Title At All-Star Weekend

01.18.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Donovan Mitchell took the league by storm last season. Along with Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum, he helped headline a Rookie of the Year race for the ages, and by the time the postseason rolled around, he was already playing well beyond his years as the Utah Jazz’s No. 1 option en route to an opening round upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs last spring.

In the middle of that stellar rookie campaign, Mitchell showed up at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles and put on a show in the dunk contest, taking home the trophy and wowing spectators with an array of high-flying, acrobatic feats.

But things haven’t exactly picked up where they left off last season for Mitchell and the Jazz. His team got off to a sluggish start, which can be a death knell in the Western Conference, as Mitchell himself has appeared to succumb to the dreaded sophomore slump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game
TAGSdonovan mitchellNBA ALL-STAR GAMESLAM DUNK CONTEST

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 35 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP