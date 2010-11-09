On the same night when college basketball officially tipped off, Bulls/Nuggets had all the unpredictability and entertaining sloppiness of an NCAA game, with a slew of former college superstars deciding the outcome. Derrick Rose (Final Four, Memphis) and Arron Afflalo (Pac-10 P.O.Y., two Final Fours, UCLA) traded clutch buckets for a minute, but the game really turned on turnovers — like one sequence when Ty Lawson (ACC P.O.Y., national champion, North Carolina) coughed it up twice in a row, one of which led to a steal by Keith Bogans (All-American, Kentucky), who flipped a no-look pass over his shoulder to Luol Deng (Final Four, Duke) for a dunk that put Chicago up four with two minutes left … Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony (national champ, Syracuse) was bottled up in the fourth quarter in part by Joakim Noah (two-time national champ, Florida) blocking his shots at the rim and Deng denying him the ball … Joakim was all over the place, finishing with 13 points, 19 rebounds and 4 blocks. As Bulls announcer Stacey King shrieked, “Don’t beat around the bush: This is the Joakim Noah Show!” … Stacey’s best understatement came after a play where ‘Melo (32 pts, 8 rebs, 4 stls) lost Kyle Korver on a crossover and converted a layup. “Kyle’s gotta do a better job of keeping him in front,” Stacey said. Apparently he didn’t catch many Utah games when Korver was over there … Down three with eight seconds left, Denver inbounded to Chauncey Billups, but he couldn’t get Bogans to bite on his pump fakes, and ‘Melo couldn’t separate himself from Deng. Billups ended up passing to Afflalfo open in the corner, but he threw up a brick. Deng’s free throw with one second left effectively ended it, so when George Karl called a timeout anyway to draw up a four-point play, Carmelo’s body language spoke volumes. Something along the lines of, “Can we just go to the airport now?” … Rajon Rondo‘s jumper giveth, and his jumper taketh way, due to the fact that said jumper is broketh. With two minutes left in Celtics/Mavs, Rondo put the C’s up three when he calmly stepped into an 18-footer. Paul Pierce‘s pull-up J a little later could’ve been the dagger, except Dirk Nowitzki was too busy making bratwurst out of Kevin Garnett … Tied up with 30 seconds left, Dirk (25 pts) got the ball on the wing and looked up to see Big Baby in front of him. After dealing with KG’s height time after time, Dirk simply measured the shorter defender and buried the go-ahead jumper in his eye. But after being slapped, pushed, poked and taunted all night by Garnett, Dirk was too tired even to make one of his silly dagger faces … Next possession, the Mavs packed in the defense and literally left Rondo (11 pts, 15 asts, 5 stls) alone to where he had no choice but to try a three. He missed, and Boston lost …
Last time we saw Vince Carter all bearded-up and sneering for a big game, he lasted a little longer than one quarter before he was writhing on the floor holding his back in Miami. Home for the Hawks last night, Evil Twin Vince was back and playing through a hip flexor injury and showed that crunch-time closer ability the Magic are paying him for … Vince (19 pts) was even clutch in the first quarter. Atlanta jumped out to a big lead early, but VC kept Orlando from letting the game get away by getting to the rack for and-ones and knocking down threes. Fast-forward to the fourth, when Vince got a tough driving layup to put Orlando up four with about a minute to go. Vince added a free throw, but then Joe Johnson stuck a triple with 34 seconds left. On the game’s most important possession, Vince took the rock up top, and Al Horford ended up guarding him on a switch. Vince took Al left and powered through a hard foul for another and-one that took ATL’s heart … Other big stat lines from Monday: Zach Randolph posted 23 points and 20 rebounds (8 offensive) as Memphis knocked off Phoenix; Stephen Curry had 34 points and 3 steals in Golden State’s win at Toronto; and Manu Ginobili scored 26 to lead San Antonio past Charlotte … On the college scene, Pitt is a popular pick to win the Big East this year, but they got all they could handle from A-10 upstart Rhode Island last night. Rhode Island’s full-court press and knack for hitting crazy threes had Pitt on the ropes for a while, but eventually Ashton Gibbs (22 pts) and Brad Wanamaker (24 pts) began breaking the press and getting easy transition buckets as Pitt took the lead with a 9-0 run to end the first half and tightened up the D to get a win … Rhode Island had two 7-footers, one of them a 7-3 freshman. The shorter, older one had a little offensive game; the taller kid was like a White Keith Closs … Texas didn’t have such a hard time with Navy, 30-piecing them behind Jordan Hamilton‘s 26 points and 10 boards … When Stu Scott was reporting from the Bengals’ sideline during the fourth quarter of Monday Night Football, was anybody else waiting for him to stop, turn his head and catch a football that was thrown by some intern off-camera? And was anybody else hoping Stu would get separated from that ball by James Harrison? … We’re out like Keith Closs …
Noah is a shoein for DPY if the planatr shpanter doesn’t derail his feet !!! Plus, I caught the game and Melo’s pout during the timeout was hilarious…”Seriously coach…SERIOUSLY!” :D
While Dirk is kinda soft he’s still taller than KG so you can bet your house the little b*tch didn’t do a lot of taunting last night
He might go at Barea or Baubois but he’s not messing with a taller dude even if it’s Dirk
Carmelo’s body language is always that, silly. The ‘I dont really care, fuck you bitches who think I could actually carry a team and be a leader’. Seriously, when did Carmelo’s demeanor ever change?
And watched the BOS-DAL game, and Dirk eating KG’s heart in the clutch right there. I know Dirk get’s lost in the shuffle of newer stars out there, but cat is STILL one of the best player in in L. Respect.
Dirk owned the 4th. He was attacking the rim with power and KG couldnt stay infront and every Boston help defender was out. When they tried Davis on Dirk with KG as the help he just shot it right in Baby’s eye.
He really doesnt get the props he deserves. Closing in on the top 20 all time scoring list and he is always clutch. He rebounds and leads. Had he been american he would have been a much bigger deal in the media. Can we put him on the Barkley/Malone-level yet? If not what does he need?
Doesnt he always seem more aggressive when he loses the mane and goes with the buss cut?
@ showtime – ‘Dirk soft?’ Are people still doing this? The guy’s been YTOP 10 every year over the last decade and is one of the coldest & most clutch players in the league and you want to call him soft? Sit your arse down.
Also, FAO of people who’re riding Rondo as the best PG in the league, when opposition defences sit off you repeatedly to make jumpers in the clutch and you don’t, you can’t be the best anything. Good PG, 2nd maybe, possibly 3rd but CP3 still holds that title
@ jade
so noah has plantar faciaitis… no wonder, he’s using those cheap ass cock shoes featured here (le coq or le foq was that?)… looks like a stiff walking boot
too bad, classic tale of not listening to charley barkley (see grant hill and those cheap-ass fila kicks)…
@ #5
I actually like Dirk and I agree that he’s underrated and definitely one of the better clutch performers but that’s not what I’m talking about. His rebounding is pretty good but every other aspect of defense is decent at best.
If you’re not playing D you are soft in my book. I don’t care if your name is Bosh, Amare, Rashard Lewis, Melo, ….. if you are getting payed big-time and only performing on one end of the floor you’re getting the soft label from me
* ‘paid’ of course
Only thinking of these primadonnas like RuPaul is fucking up my english
Dirk with a buzzcut actually looked more baddass and intimidating. But with a hair like this, he’s more like an WNBA superstar..
@Wait a minute
“Good PG, 2nd maybe, possibly 3rd but CP3 still holds that title” that is an insult to Deron, Nash,Kidd,Westbrook,Rose, even Curry and Jennings. heck, throw in Wall.
Rondo is good in passing,steals,and playmaking,I agree. But that is all he does, not exactly an elite PG.
Last nights game was one for both sides of the Rondo argument, his fans are gonna point to the 15 assists and his haters are gonna point to the fact that your main ball handler NEEDs to hit that shot.
An Dirk isn’t soft. Hes no defensive specialist but he stays in position and rarely gets made to look foolish. Then on the the other end, he’s getting double teamed for 100 games per season, plays through injuries and is as clutch as they come. He aint soft.
difference between dirk and amar’e is that dirk maybe isn’t best defender out there, but at least he tries to guard his man. amar’e doesn’t bother at all.
and to call dirk soft is stupid
I’m on the Rondo is a beast side of the argument. And about that shot. I gotta admit, that’s a bad decision by Rondo. He knows he can’t hit that shot, he should’ve just drove and kick to an open shooter. But then again, it was just chaos out there during the waning seconds, with everyone scrambling for the ball. But still, fact: it’s a BAD decision by Rondo.
Can’t wait for the fucking haters to claim their ‘win’ that Rondo is the worst PG EVER.
“Rajon Rondo’s jumper giveth, and his jumper taketh way, due to the fact that said jumper is broketh….”
HAHAHAHAHA
Shakespeare would be proud….
Joakim Noah going to the line for a pair of freebies…
“Parents hide your children!” – Jeff Van Gundy
this is the best season ever in the NBA.
its the present!
I’m tired of this argument, people just talk out their asses now and its getting fing annoying. He missed one clutch 3 and now everyone is going to be chirping his ass, forgetting it was him that actually kept us in the game in the fourth (the and one and 18 footer) and overall (11/15/5). Can we move on to something else.
Dirk being “soft” is pretty repetitive if you ask me. He has constantly taken it to the hole and he come up big when need be.
Noah is actually playing like a man possessed, maybe the Bulls where right to keep him.
Maybe.
@ Showtime
Thats’ ur definition of soft, but I hope u know that’s not what is usually meant with soft.
and by ur definition, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird are/were soft?
@OneZero
“Rondo is good in passing,steals,and playmaking,I agree. But that is all he does, not exactly an elite PG.”
Of the 3 categories you listed, Rondo is one of the best players in the game at doing that. Throw in his ability to defend his position without help, his rebounding (both of which is he the best at his position) and I’ll argue that he is an elite point guard. The only knock in his game is his shooting ability.
I’ve argue this before and I’ll argue again, Nash has more holes in his game than Rondo. He doesn’t rebound, he doesn’t steal the ball as well as Rondo, and he can’t stay with his man defensively. IMO, Rondo makes the Celtics defence tick because his teammates don’t have to rotate when his man beats him…. because that doesn’t happen.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a huge fan of Rondo. I just respect game. I’m sick of people saying the kid isn’t an elite point guard. Look, you go as far as putting John Wall ahead of Rondo. That’s fucking retarded. Wall has more turnovers than a bakery, and Rondo recently had a game with 17 assists and ZERO turnovers. Ridiculous.
p.s.
ROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNDDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
@One Zero
NASH, J-Kid and WALL.
Wow.
Both of them couldn’t defend my grandma, and Nash does nothing of note besides his work on the offensive end.
To me it goes
CP
D-Will
Rose/Rondo
It all depends on what you need, if you need a PG to score then Rose, if you need one to run your team then Rondo.
Throwing in Wall (the T.O show) and Jennings (the shooting 37% show) just proves your an inept hater.
Too bad you bandwagon riding chumps will never apologize for hating on Noah a few seasons ago. Now you’re riding his dick harder than a drunk cowgirl on a mechanical bull. GTFOH!
This is why you don’t trade Joahkim Noah for Carmelo Anthony.
Other than cp3 and DWill everyother young PGs jumpsuit is a little broke. If your being honest we are just talking about levels of brokeness then with Rose , Westbrook and Rondo,
It’s funny how people are “hating” when they are just pointing out something that is absolute FACT. Rondo can not shoot, and teams are catching onto this FACT and playing him accordingly. Other team’s coaches are pretty much taking end game situations, and GLADLY rolling the dice on Rondo’s jumper winning the game, they figure that having one of the top 5 worst outside shooting players in the NBA trying to win the game with a weak ass shot from the outside is a good chance to take.
Rondo is quick as fuck, can make things happen when he drives, and is a better passer than I thought I’d ever admit…but he just isn’t an elite basketball player if other teams will make bets on him missing WIDE open shots, and if other teams really don’t see a need to guard him. Can anyone name ONE other player who teams will absolutely NOT guard in a game winning situation, because they know there’s only a 20% chance of him actually winning the game from outside of 15ft? Someone name ONE player, please!
Big Freeze
Apologize for what? The guy is still isn’t really that skilled, but he’s using what he has pretty decently right now. He’s still not an “elite” center, but he fills a role good in Chicago. He’s over paid quite a bit (but A LOT of big guys in the NBA are) and he’s the ugliest guy in the NBA, without doubt. What is there to apologize about?
That was the F-U game from Noah to Melo. Great defense beats great offense everytime. Bulls execs had to be upstairs hi-fivin on not makin that trade.
Rondo fans gettin all salty cuz “haters” rip on dude after bad games need to just deal with it. Your man quit the World Championship team when it looked like he was the odd man out then came out this season on fire assists-wise. If you gonna give him props for his playmaking and defense, understand that he gotta catch some flak for his absolute lack of a j.
Read this from the Boston Globe:
“The scouting report on Rondo is brutally honest. Leave him alone on the perimeter. If he hits three in a row, leave him alone. If he hits five, leave him alone.
It won’t change for a while, regardless of how much Rondo works on his most glaring weakness â€” his jump shot. In the waning seconds of the Celtics’ 89-87 loss last night at American Airlines Center, Rondo was left alone for a jump shot, the Mavericks using five defenders to check four Celtics.
Trailing by 2, Rondo held the ball standing at the 3-point line, his teammates staring at him. The Mavericks waited for his dribble penetration but realized he didn’t have enough time for an acrobatic shot.”
I’m not a hater. Rondo is a solid point guard. Unfortunately, what people forgot when they were insulting Stockton cuz Rondo was breakin 4 game assist records was that you weren’t ever leaving Stockton open.
How can you be the best point guard in the league when you have no confidence in a wide open jumper? That’s a shot that teams run plays to get and teams just give it to you cuz they KNOW you won’t or can’t make it?
You think CP3, DWill, Nash or Billups hesitates with 5 feet of space? You think Nate Robinson hesitates on that? You think any of those 5 shoot 52.5% from the FREE THROW line? Rondo is a great point guard for 47.5 minutes a games. At crunchtime tho, he’s not there yet.
ps: Ginobili is stupid clutch….and Dirk ain’t soft.
seth currys jumper aint broken
steph*
Noah is a beast, but Howard is still rockin’ shit defensively. it’s not showing up in the statline as it is with Noah, but D12 was immense against Atlanta last night – they were scared to even try and go inside.
lmnop
“Rondo is good in passing,steals,and playmaking,I agree. But that is all he does, not exactly an elite PG”
yeah but he does those things so well that you can consider him the best without the other things.
its just like with in his prime shaq he only did 2 3 things but they were so above avg that he was considered the best c.
gotta love when people but pgs like rose and westbrook in their top 3-5 pgs list. those players have accomplished nothing how about we give em a few more seasons before doing that.
sorry my first post was to one zero
and those damn random 4 game records are stupid. thats like sayin big baby is the best scorer in the nba for 3 straight saturday games from mn 8:02 to mn 8:00.
Ian
Which point guard would you take? Parker or Rondo?
[www.youtube.com]
Dirk as Steve Martin in The Dirk (The Jerk)
control
parker any day if my pg cant make a j a dont want him thats why i never liked kidd. im just rondo does other things so well that you can make a case for him being elite.
Rondo average about 11ppg, do I need to point out that Shaq scores about 27 per night when he was on the Lakers? are you going to compare that?
15 assists/game is a great stat, but it also indicates that you need teammates that can make shot, and who do they have on the Celtics?
take away 1-2 of his teammates, then he needs to shoulder the scoring, but how do you do it with a broken j? you’re a guard for God’s sake!
I mentioned Wall, Jennings, Kidd because they have a better J than Rondo, and you guys know that. Dude even average 50% on ft line, are you serious?
when the big 3 leaves, and Rondo has to be the franchise, and he start dominating, I will keep my mouth shut
hating doesnt mean I disrespect his game, but right now, he aint that elite.
Ian
That’s where I disagree. I think that his passing, rebounding and penetration is actually benefiting from his horrible jumpshot. I’ve debated this before, but it’s plain to see that Rondo might be the least guarded player in the NBA. The guy rarely has a defender closer than 5-10 ft to him when he is outside the key (am I wrong about that?), and anyone who says that doesn’t help him see passing lanes and let him take advantage of that has never played a minute of basketball before. If you don’t have anyone near you, because no one really cares about you outside of 15ft, you aren’t getting boxed out at all, which leads to easy rebounds as well.
I’ve changed my opinion of the guy quite a bit over the last year. I don’t think he’s garbage, but I really don’t think he’s as good as he’s hyped up to be. If the guy were in Minny, I don’t think he’d even be a household name as he is now. He’s a product of the environment, in addition to taking advantage of the unique way he is guarded. He is effective on the Celts, but I don’t believe he would really be effective on any other team.
He’s also a flaming bag of douchebaggary.
Rondo, Kidd, Noah and Dwight Howard are the only players that have Huge impacts on games without scoring a point, just too many intangibles.Also to Ian’s point about the top point guards, Dwill nor Cp3 have accomplished much as far as playoff success in fact the last time I saw Cp3 in the playoffs his team suffered a 50 plus point defeat to the nuggets.The only elite point guard at this present moment that has a chip is Rondo so I feel like they’re all even until they can prove that they can lead their teams to the big prize. Fuck the numbers, winning separates the men from the boys.
Noah is the MVP of the bulls. The way he’s playing, they would be better off trading Rose for Carmelo. hahah. just joking.
Everyone hating on Rondo’s shooting stroke is delusional. Yes, I agree that he rarely shoots perimeter shots, and that he is no Ray Allen. But that’s only because he is so good at getting in the paint to score, and focuses more on keeping his teammates involved like a true PG should. If you really watch the Celtics play, you’ll notice that Rondo only basically takes long distance (2s and 3s) when the shot clock is about to expire after someone like big baby doesn’t take a shot they were supposed to, which forces Rondo to jack up a prayer.
Again, speaking of no jumpshots anyone with the audacity to hate on Rondo’s stroke needs to take a better look at Rose. Now that dude, really can’t shoot. The only difference is that Rose actually believes he can, so he attempts far more jumpshots and 3s (making very few of them). If you analyze his shot selection, you will see that his mid-range to long distance game is terrible.
Improved 3pt shot, dream on. 24% may be improved for him, but for anyone else in the league that’s pitiful.
The difference between the two, is that Rose claims to be able to shoot, whereas Rondo knows his limitations so he doesn’t bother. I think that if Rose stopped trying to be something he isn’t he would be far more effective and the bulls would be much more dangerous.
Finally, who really cares if either Rondo or Rose aren’t great shooters. There have been plenty of other really good PG’s who couldn’t shoot either. Why don’t people instead focus on what they can do, and give them credit for it. Both are very good players, who play completely different styles of bball and help their teams win ball games.
onezero
you missed the point about the shaq comparison but since u brought up numbers wouldnt the 15 assists equal the pts from shaq?
im not comparing shaq and rondo im comparing rondo vs pgs with his strengths and shaq vs centers with his strengths. lets say rondo cant make a j and shaq cant guard the pick n roll those are weaknesses in their games another they cant make freethrows but just like shaq with the holes can be considered an elite center why cant rondo with his cant be considered and elite pg?
“I’ve changed my opinion of the guy quite a bit over the last year. I don’t think he’s garbage, but I really don’t think he’s as good as he’s hyped up to be. If the guy were in Minny, I don’t think he’d even be a household name as he is now. He’s a product of the environment, in addition to taking advantage of the unique way he is guarded. He is effective on the Celts, but I don’t believe he would really be effective on any other team.”
wow thats how i feel about derek jeter.
i get your point i just think he gets more hate than normal.
“lets say rondo cant make a j and shaq cant guard the pick n roll those are weaknesses in their games another they cant make freethrows but just like shaq with the holes can be considered an elite center why cant rondo with his cant be considered and elite pg?”
sorry man I cant decipher what you’re saying, use punctuation next time maybe.
look, I never said Rondo is a sucky basketball player, but like Control said, he is a product of hype and IMO the greatest beneficiary from the Celts big 3, but other PGs has more turnovers and less assists cause they have to put the their own teams on their back far more. also, Rondo does his defensive duties well cause his teammates are very discipline on their own.
again, I respect his game, but it’s hard to put him as an elite PG
@Rome
aside from Kidd, they all average more points than Rondo. heck Noah is putting 15ppg and 76% freethrow.
rome
deron has been to the conference finals at least. you dont have to win but deep playoff runs will do it for me. hell westbrook has 2 wins under his playoff resume wtf is that??? and now hes elite?? im sorry but parker is still a top 5 pg he just got injured last year and he has 3 rings. nash has made how many conf finals?? and people want to put westbrook and rose over them??? already??
onezero
its simple of the alltime elite centers who has the most holes in his game? shaq right? but hes still elite because hes so dominant on the things he does well. thats what im sayin about rondo (again just in case compared to other pgs not shaq). lets just drop this after this post.
@ian
but his hole is not scoring, and elite players scores basket
if not, then you are Rodman.
cb4
Your whole argument and point is derailed by one FACT: 50% free throw shooting. If he were a good shooter who just didn’t shoot because he doesn’t feel like it, or is playing within a system…then he’d hit those free throws when he has to, because he would be a good shooter. People bang on LeBron for not hitting free throws…he’s 77%. People say that Dwight needs to improve his free throw game before he can even be considered a great center, he shoots 55%, which is higher than Rondo.
He isn’t a good shooter, in fact, he is top 5 worst shooter in the NBA. You can’t really defend that honestly and not look like a fucking idiot. The only shooting he does that is accurate is the shooting coming off his jock into his jock rider’s mouths.
lol
well russell wasnt a good scorer
LOL
Did someone actually post this?
“Yes, I agree that he rarely shoots perimeter shots, and that he is no Ray Allen. But that’s only because he is so good at getting in the paint to score”
and
“The difference between the two, is that Rose claims to be able to shoot, whereas Rondo knows his limitations so he doesn’t bother.”
LMAO!!!
So it’s a good thing that he can’t shoot?
and “why bother cuz I’m probably gonna miss?”
Dude, that is the worse defense of a player I’ve ever read. LOL. That one will keep me goin all day.
You fail to mention that even when Rondo attacks the rim, he doesn’t make you pay for fouling him since he shoots freebies worse than Shaq at 52% whereas Rose is a solid 75%.
@ Rome
That’s beautiful that Rondo has a ring “only” playing with 3 future HOFers.
Here’s one for you to chew on: You think my Lakers beat the Celts in the Finals last season if CP3 or DWill running the Celts’ point?
putting CP3 or Dwill on Celts in the Final is too extreme of an example. Put Stephen Curry on that roster for just game 7, and I bet the Celt will win. Kobe will never leave him open.
nah, sorry, bad example, Curry’s J is too darn good.
Damn, it seems the Rondo argument will never cease. Oh well, it’s what makes these forums interesting.
My take: Rondo has a glaring weakness (shooting), but he IS elite. Cats who drop 24 assists one night then 17asts (and 0 TOS) on another is elite, whichever way you look at it. He is a point guard. And right now no one is doing what he’s doing at his position, except CP3. That’s elite right there.