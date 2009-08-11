Don’t believe LeHype?

Nobody on this magazine/website’s staff is dumb. We’ve been at this game for years now, and believe we have a pretty good read on the pulse of both the industry and the fans. So we knew that by populating the site with several posts yesterday that were directly or indirectly about LeBron James, there would be some heavy backlash from some readers. But the level of some of the hating was crazy … Over the weekend, Dime’s Aron Phillips went to a Nike media summit/sneaker launch in Akron, Ohio, dedicated to LeBron, so naturally he returned Monday with tons of photos and stories. And naturally, not everybody was a fan. But before you accuse Dime of turning into a vehicle for LeBron, consider this: We’re a basketball publication, primarily dedicated to the NBA, and LeBron James is the biggest reigning figure in the NBA. (Yes, Kobe is the reigning champion and arguably the best player, but LBJ is the face of the League.) If this site existed in 1989, don’t you think there’d be a sh*tload of Michael Jordan content? Especially if some of us had just come back from an event in North Carolina where we played five-on-five with MJ, got a sneak peek at his newest pair of Jordans, visited his old high school, watched the screening of a Jordan documentary, and generally got to do stuff that most people don’t get to do? Not to come across as whiners or anything, we just don’t understand the root nor the amount of the negativity … Anyway, right after Tony Parker turned his ankle in a European Championships qualifier and scared the hell out of the entire San Antonio fan base, Pau Gasol gave L.A. a fright when he broke his finger in a Team Spain practice yesterday. Gasol is expected to miss at least three weeks with the non-shooting hand injury, and should be OK for training camp … You have to hand it to Wolves GM David Kahn for at least being open and honest with his team’s fans. While not as lengthy as the open letter he wrote to Minnesota fans a couple months ago in the local paper explaining why he drafted Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, yesterday Kahn penned another letter explaining why he hired Kurt Rambis. “We will be a running, up-tempo team,” Kahn wrote. “Yes, there will be many instances when we will need to rely upon Al Jefferson and a halfcourt offense, but our identity will be fastbreak basketball. As a player, Kurt was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers ‘Showtime’ teams. Those teams thrived by using an up-tempo style, yet knew how to score in the halfcourt when necessary. They also played outstanding defense. Kurt is committed to employing such a style that will complement the young, athletic players we are assembling.” … Somebody get Kahn in the same room with Nellie and let him sell the idea of letters to fans. We’d love to read Nellie’s morning-after thoughts on why he started Speedy Claxton and Acie Law over Stephen Curry and Monta Ellis in an important game. (Will Golden State have any important games this season?) … With Big Baby having re-signed with the Celtics, Leon Powe is closer to reaching a deal with the Cavs. When the Celts won the title in ’08, Powe was an invaluable piece, but his latest knee injury allowed Baby to vault him with a strong ’09 postseason run. If Powe comes back all the way healthy from this new injury, which one of them do you think will have a better career? … Bulls rookie James Johnson might’ve been the most obscure first-rounder this side of Christian Eyenga on Draft Night, but he might be the best pure athlete in the rookie class. Johnson is a kickboxing competitor with a 35-inch vertical who benched 185 pounds 18 times at the Draft combine. But at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot the other day, we got footage of Johnson showing off a whole other set of skills that could land him on MTV. We’ll drop the video later today, so be on the lookout for it … While we’re still trying to figure out where Ben Wallace fits into the Pistons plans, we ran across a column in the Chicago-area Daily Herald where the writer says Wallace originally signed that gigantic fail of a contract with the Bulls under pressure from relatives. You buying that? Believe us, we’ve seen plenty of NBA — and overseas, and college, and high school, and streetball — players who have a relative pulling the strings and influencing every decision. But that’s usually when said ballplayer is a rookie or just making his way in the League. By 2006, Ben Wallace was a grown-ass man making his own calls. More likely, he decided on his own to cash in on the biggest contract he’d ever receive, only his body just didn’t hold up and his flaws were exposed. Not that anybody’s saying that to Ben’s face, but still … We’re out like Speedy Claxton …
the haters gotta hate dime…keep up the good work
The reason for the hatin? Backlash of EXTREEEEEME self-marketing. The complete overexposure of Lebron standing in contrast what he has achieved so far.
And then all this “wittness-chosen one-global icon-i’m the best and the coolest” bullshit. I cant remember Michael Jordan hyping himself that much in public.
I think there is a good chance it turns out Bron is not that special, he is good but not “God disguised as Michael Jordan” good. Kevin Durant just will have an equally good career when its all said and done.
Bron will only be the most aggressive selfmarketer of all time. Not a title to be proud of.
ps. the fitting term for LBJ is “media whore”
If this were ’89 and the site was filled with stuff about Michael Jordan? Then most of us wouldn’t mind. We would even welcome it. LeBron is one arrogant loser and he always makes excuses, thus all the hate. Jordan never referred to himself in the third person. And I think Kobe never did that too.
well dime, there is a growing negativity against lebron, whether he deserves it or not. His looming free agency, handshake incident, and consfiscated tape added fuel to the fire.
Truth is the cat is an all-world talent but he needs some dose of humility in handling certain things. I’m an LBJ fan and of course the negative backlash is there but in the age of self-marketing, it comes with the territory.
Being the face of the NBA along with Kobe, there would always be haters.
I think Leon Powe would be a better deal than that Sideshow Bob contract.
kobe may have a lot of haters, but he’s the most loved player in the WORLD, some kids may like lebron, but every kid this generation from china to brazil has pretended to be kobe and shot fadeaways in an empty gym, KOBE is the face of the league, lebron is just a self obsessed sore loser
The problem is not Lebron, its the MEDIA!!! Yall been hyping him up since high school! A majority of these media “experts” really want him to be the next Jordan, but it AINT GONNA HAPPEN. He’ll continue to receive backlash, as long as the media is around. If you are continually force feed something, eventually you are going to get sick of it. His accomplishments just dont measure up to the hype…..right now. Besides, that n**** rich! Who cares if people hatin on him! And I’m not even a LeBromance fan.
yeah theres haters everywhere…The haters come back because they find something intriguing hating someone…
i hate lebron but i understand why you guys publish so many articles on lebron..
He has a “witness” tattoo on his leg. If Jordan had the Air Jordan label tattooed on his arm we’d be calling him a douched*ck too.
Yes. LBJ is a media whore and Dime has no problem with shameless pimping.
There is no way LBJ compares to MJ or Kobe at this point.
He is talented. Yes. But at this stage in is career, he is way too hyped. That and what seems like his ever growing arrogance and irreverence is definitely leaving a bad taste.
What does it say, when almost all of your reader’s comments (at least thus far :) reflects this !
LOL at the “LeStans” on here
He’s good but he aint on MJ’s level
LeBron’s signature “Greatest of All Time” in his locker room says it all… he hasn’t earned a single ring, and he’s already claiming GOAT status? Imagine MJ doing that back when he was not a champion yet, how would that make the basketball fans feel?
The commenters here are also correct about the fact that here in other countries, we would rather see Kobe than LeBron, that is from what I observed. Kobe is mentioned in articles, tv coverages, and basketball shows more than LeBron James.
people wanna hear about Lebron, there are more Lebron lovers than haters out there so majority rules. Sure you may not like hearing about him, but collectively basketball fans as a whole do. So get use to it, there’s always 1 or 2 nba’ers a year who get overhyped or a feel good story that everyone is sick of by the end of the season. Bitching and moaning won’t get you anywhere though
lebron james is the most overrated athlete in the history of sports
Lebron james is the most overrated and overhyped player on the planet.
LMFAO. You gotta love the hate…
Bron 09 = Mike 89
There was the same amount of hate/backlash at Michael. He was the first guy to have his won 200 dollar shoe. He had the biggest endorsements. He led the league in scoring every year and was considered selfish. Then he learned how to share(cough Scottie Pippen got good cough) and the love never stopped because he won. The same will happen with Lebron.
I think more so than even the backlash against LeBron in particular, what you’re seeing is that people are a little iffy on these first-person accounts, which come off like bragging that you guys are sending people to this stuff. I’m not trying to hate here, I’m just saying that’s how they’re probably perceived. It’s not so much reporting on the event itself, as it is on how awesome it is that you’re there. I mean, the five-on-five basketball game writeup was a little awkward (and sort of not believable).
It’s the same theory about when a company sends your office cool things to pimp — like the Jordan Gatorade bottles — and you gush about the product AND how great it is that you received it. Like, that’s great, but not a lot of people get stuff like that, so they’re not exactly going to jump at the chance to share in your experience.
He will never be on jordan/bryant level
Surround Lebrong with Gasol, Odom, Ariza, Fisher and you dont think he’d have a ring?
Pair him with a in-his-prime Shaq and you dont think he’d have a ring?
Sometimes I hate that you aint shit in the NBA until you win a ring. LeBron has never played on a team, which without him, would even have made the damn playoffs and you’ll hating on him like that? He is still a kid basicly aswell!
I love that he has flaws and that he didnt feel like shaking hands after maybe the biggest loss of his career. Thats something i can relate to. Where as Dwigth Howard being happy go lucky on his live video stream basicly hours after losing in the finals is somthing i loathe.
Think back at players like Barkley, Malone (just managed to pick two who didnt win a ring lol), Jordan, Pippen and the entire Knicks/Heat squards of the 90’s. They were some first class a-holes on the floor and we all loved watching them! Loved watching Mason to see who he’d clothsline next.
Basicly im saying just enjoy his game while he is in his prime. Win or loss – we’ll never see the likes of him again, so for you guys to hate on him cos he is good at making money is stupid and says oh so much more about you then it does about Lebron.
Dime,
It’s a really good thing you were invited to this “LBJ event” and it’s great from you to share it with us and let us know everything you saw there, seriously.
But, in my opinion, maybe all the story could have been told in 2-3 articles, but not sooo much (there actually was a post about LeBron’s car.. ??)
Thanks for all the work you put in for this site and all the posts and everything, but again, 6(?) posts about LeBron in Akron on one day, that’s a bit too much for me ;)
(excuse my english, I’m from Europe, and keep on with the site, it’s a great one)
Just to be different from all the LBJ stuff … you wonder who would have the better career between Powe and BBD? If both were healthy I’d take Powe any day of the week! The guy is just unrelenting under the basket and has a crazy knack for drawing the charge! He doesn’t have the shooting range of BBD but I’d take his hustle over that. It all depends what system they were playing under as well I guess. Sorry that they both couldn’t stay in Boston! My 2c worth.
whoa utahjzz is a moron!! lebron is not overrated at all..he does alot of things
if this were the 80’s, it wouldnt be jordan.. it would be magic.
jordan didnt do jack yet at that point and wasnt the media boy lebron is right now.
get your mind right. youngin.
YES the Warriors will have important games… Leon Powe is SoOOoOo gonna be better then the Big Baby… if the Cavs sign Leon the frontcourt will have no holes.. Varejao,Powe,Big Z,and Shaq .. say wat u want but thats a pretty dame good frontcourt with youth and old ass wisdom… i would love see read Nellie ‘s letters if it was about how he backstabbed Chris Mullin and didn’t stand up for a guy that hired his old ass… LBJ is da bomb PERIOD.
Uhm, I’m all for MJ and his greatness. He’s the GOAT, no one not even LBJ and Kobe come close. But I’m sure if he was playing today, we’ll all get fed up with all the twitter crap, youtube clips and insane media hype. What’s worse there will be TMZ clips of MJ after a long night gambling with Charles Oakley etc. Or maybe some footage of him messing up playing baseball.
No one gets to escape the media nowadays. LBJ is no different, he’ll get that kind of stupid hype we all hate. Bottomline, he’s a top tier talent and as long as he uses that ability more and worry about the image less, he’ll be fine.
Perks, KG, Rasheed, Big Baby compared to Varejao, Powe, Big Z and Shaq
Not much of a competition there
Celts would kill them
@mrparker:
Bron 09 = Mike 89 (Good call)
@scoopa
Surround Lebron with Gasol, Odom, Ariza, Fisher and you dont think he’d have a ring? Pair him with a in-his-prime Shaq and you dont think he’d have a ring? (WORD)
Dime’s got some of the most diabolical haters this side of Buck Nasty. Where is all this hate coming from? I can’t hate the man’s game or the confidence he has in himself or his global business success or even the mistakes he makes. HE’S 24 YEARS OLD!! Keeping hating tho, it’s only going to make him work harder in the off season & punish your favorite player come the season.
MJ carried himself with class, on and OFF the court!
@BRUCE #28.
Sure. But why do we want a MJ copy? Been there, done that.
@29
Blind loyalty by LeBron’s douchebag. LOL.
GTFOH! You and LeBron deserve each other, you both don’t know what’s it all about and don’t know shit about sportsmanship.
Your BASICALLY a kid and an arrogant loser like LeBitch.
Like I said before. Let some people write a dime peice and let them see how they go with their replies
Theres just people you cant have an argument with without them resorting to insult lol. And im the one being called a kid eventhough ill take that as a compliment, cos its been some years since i was a kid :)
We want another MJ because it is good for the game not some sore loser!
i wanna hear more about artest, no love for ron ron giving his iced out watch to a Chinese middle school basketball team captain to help him with his tuition for the rest of his life?
would you ppl have preferred it if dime didn’t publish anything about lebron over the past week?!~ the offseason is always so slow and dime had some good inside stories & pics that i know most basketball ppl want to see.. regardless of who they write about i’m just happy to have some new stuff to read about daily since no other sites update as often and no other sites write stuff that is as enjoyable to read.. innit?
Dime, just keep doing what you do.
The haters are gonna hate regardless. I wouldn’t even bother acknowledging them. No one’s forcing them to read you.
BIG BABY VS. LEON POWE
At this point, Baby’s game is more sound than Powe’s.
But the downside is Big Baby shows his emotions like a menopausal woman, hot-flashes and manicures included
It’s a toss up
…and lmao at someone’s comment yesterday about Marbury stuffing a bra and joining the WNBA, just to get a job – Juwanna Starbury
When Powe was healthy he was the better PF. Excellent signing by Cleveland. Has risk if he can’t make it all the way back to healthy, but the upside potential is huge. I’d been advocating my team (Hawks) make that same move since the start of free agency and we’re still shopping for a backup PF. If we don’t land Joe Smith, we might be forced to get one at Big Lots.
Long as DIME isn’t holding their pre-selected contest give-a-ways, to cats who ain’t even been on the site since winning I am fine on the LBJ stuff.
…wondering why DIME would just have a picture of that Celeb dude from that Tool show on VH1 just around? Specially with dude looking sssuuuuspect? Hmmmm How you doing?
Anyway how long can LeBron continue to be the “face” of the L without a championship? For real when will it be like, “Ok you great and all but if you are going to the L representative if you will, then you need to get that trophy.”
Cause I am saying it’s very possibly he won’t get it next year or year after next even if he goes to NY.
Then not like this would happen either but food for thought. If KD somehow say complained, and got traded to a winning team and won it all before LeBron …does that jump him over LeBron as the face of the L?
So we are getting to like an average of about 2 NBA players going overseas per summer. Pretty soon overseas will be looking like NBA Jr. Or is this a perfect bridge that Sterny needs in trying to get a squad overseas?
Why doesn’t Minny go after A.I. if they are running an up-tempo style? Just wondering.
Also wondering if this movie being advertised “Streets of Blood” is any good?
I am out like Contest and giveaways that are real….
For the most part, I do agree that Lebron is hyped by mainstream media. However, Michael Jordan was just as hyped but no one had a problem with it. He was the most coddled and pacified player, probably in NBA history, but fans overlooked it because they were…..well, fans. Lebron is getting a lot of hate for being just as hyped as MJ was.
I’m not comparing the two, but it seems to me that MJ’s arrogance and “media whoring” is acceptable, while Lebron’s isn’t. Why does MJ get the perpetual “pass”, while others don’t? And, please don’t give me that GOAT @#$*, because in my opinion he isn’t the GOAT.
To say that Kobe or Jordan were not arrogant is hilarious. Kobe has a fucking song called “K.O.B.E.”. Jordan was the first to refer to his teammates as his “supporting cast,” and he’s the guy who really started thinking of himself as a brand (i.e. “Republicans buy shoes too.”) Wade has a mural in his house of him dressed like spiderman. Here’s a shocker: when you make tens of millions a year and are one of the best in the world at what you do, you get arrogant. Especially if you’ve never had the money before. And you need that swagger to maintain your greatness on the court. The cats who aren’t arrogant are the Vince Carters of the world.
There’s always been a healthy level of hate for Lebron, mostly stemming from the exposure he’s gotten, but it’s skyrocketed once the majority started saying he’s the league’s best player. There’s a feeling he hasn’t accomplished anything, which seems bizarre to me. Granted, he hasn’t won a championship. But he got a gold medal, an MVP, two all-star MVP’s, he’s the most statistically brilliant player since Jordan and he’s led his team deeper into the playoffs than they had any right to go for years running. According to 82games.com he’s also the most clutch player in the league. Let’s face it though – until Bron wins not one but a few championships the hate will continue.
Just my 2 cents…
Thank you DIME. Forget the negative crap… everyone knows that this is a slow time for the NBA, so reporting on a media summit for one of the best players in the league is more than acceptable.
Forget the fact that its the slowest part of the season… LBJ is worthy of the coverage in my opinion. Do I get tired of seeing him on ESPN everyday? Sure, but I get over it and accept it because he is that good. He handles the media well and he’s entertaining. And guess what, the haters are playing into his ‘media whore’ hands by keeping his name in their mouth. If they really wanted to hate, they would just ignore him.
Here’s one DIME reader who you DIDN’T lose yesterday. Thanks.
LL