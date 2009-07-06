Don’t Get Mad at Dwyane Wade

Asked by the Miami Herald if he felt as though the Heat were falling behind in the free agent arms race compared to other Eastern Conference contenders, Dwyane Wade gave his honest opinion. “At this moment, yeah,” Wade said. “It’s a lot of teams that got better – real fast.”
News sources are picking up the story, presenting Wade as issuing something of an ultimatum to the Heat that they better bring in some talent, or he’s gone.
Well, no shit.
”It’s a lot going on — a lot of teams that’s shaking a lot of things up,” Wade said. “These are teams that are looking to win now. You have to respect what they’re doing.”
We’ve been conditioned – as fans, ballplayers, writers, etc. – to see the off-season as a time in which teams must make some sort of tangible changes. Even if those roster alterations don’t transform a team from the lottery to the playoffs, they give the fan base a new jersey to buy, a new player to rally around. In Miami’s case, their two second-round picks (Marcus Thornton and Robert Dozier) aren’t inspiring.
But is the lack of excitement surrounding their offseason cause for concern? Pat Riley has publicly said that he’s not trying to make any roster moves that would cut into the expansive cap space the Heat will have after next season to sign both Wade and another borderline max guy. Wade knows this.
“One thing I’ve come to realize here in Miami is never count out Pat Riley,” said Wade. “You never know what he can cook up in the lab. We’re going to be patient. I’m not going to worry about it. I’m going to let him do his job and I’ll do my job.”
Maybe Riley has something up his sleeve. Or, maybe he’s just making the smart move by waiting on the sidelines this offseason. There’s little reason to sacrifice precious 2010 cap to sign someone simply for the sake of doing so.
Wade spoke positively about AI in that interview with the Herald, saying that you can’t “turn your nose up at a guy like Allen Iverson.” Iverson is probably looking for a multi-year deal right now, but what if he’d be willing to sign on for a single season with the Heat? He’d have a chance to prove to the League that he’s worth far more than he was as a Piston. Then he’d be able to reap the benefits as a free agent when everyone opens their wallets up in 2010. But if things really didn’t work out again, he’d be in the same spot that he’s in right now – except he’d be in that place in a better climate.
Wade isn’t wrong for honestly saying that other teams got better – and that he questions his team’s management if they’re not going to get involved in that process right now. That’s what he’s been taught – that superstars can demand that their team’s management pull rabbits out of hats and magically create contenders.
I’m not sure who’s to blame for this phenomenon, but let’s go with the Yankees.
They were the first professional sports team to really market themselves as the team that will find a way to be a title contender year after year, regardless of the age of their prospects or their stars. Now every major star in every major sport expects their franchise to pull a miracle to transform their squad into a title contender. Wade might clamor for an improved supporting cast right now, but don’t get mad at him for doing so, even if it’s unrealistic. It’s just what he’s been taught.
Source: Miami Herald
Iverson for a one-year deal makes sense. Wade operates with the ball in his hands quite a bit and AI could help shoulder the scoring load.
Even if Miami made some big moves this summer, they still wouldnt break the upper echelon of Eastern Conference contenders..
I think Beasley and Chalmers will be much improved as second year players (and subsequently as 3rd year players in 2010) playing on cheap rookie contracts..
Potential lineup of:
PG – Chalmers
SG – Wade
SF – Beasley
PF – [Bosh or Boozer or Stoudemire?]
C – O’Neal (at vets minimum)
Thats potentially a stud team if Beasley lives up to his #2 pick potential..
Everything will be fine in Miami in 2010! Go Wade! One more year to carry the team!
Why you gotta hate on the Yankees? Are you a Bo Sox fan
even without dwade, the heat are fine. such as the celtics game with wade out, beasley led the team with somwhere around 25-30 and almost won. Tell wade to work on his jumpshot and maybe they’ll be contenders.
I don’t think AI would fit with this team. I mean last time he was with a stud from the class of ’03 (Melo) it didn’t get them better than the 8 seed and that team was more talented, but then again so was the entire west. Plus, i think it stunts Chalmers growth.
Personally, i think the Heat’s best chance is giving Beasly all the PT he can handle and saving their cap room.
If Wade doesnt stay in Miami hes going to Chi-town cuz thats the only place that makes since for him. anyway, Riles is doing the right thing by letting his young guns mature. Beasley and chalmers will be much better this year nd its evident of that and o’neal can at least play 65 games they are ok.they just need some good bench play. cook isnt the anser
@5 Hey asshole, why dont you work on keeping the ignorance from spilling out your dirty ass mouth. Wade has a ring, before be had a j in fact.
The toughest part about recruiting new players down here is trying to sell them on being stuck nwar south beach. Its absolutley disgusting weather year round, the women are ugly, and its boring. :)
All this Oniel talk is making me wanna hurl. Not only does he need to prove his knees will make it a min. of 65 games, he needs to be able to jump fucking 6 inches of the ground.
He needs to go to Chicago :
D.Wade and D.Rose
Wade’s just giving himself a reason to bolt to NYC! The guy wants to be the Michael Jordan of the Marketing World, not the basketball court!
I’m mad at you Dwade!!!
@Al : I was actually just thinking about AI being a good replacement for Gordon, but there’s no way that he’ll come off the bench.
no way AI’s gonna get a multi-year this season. best option right now is to take a 1-year deal and play big-time make up basketball and see what will be there for him in 2010.
knock knock says: “Tell wade to work on his jumpshot and maybe they’ll be contenders.” you obiously don’t watch heat games cause d wades jumper is water. he has a better mid range game than lebron. miami better not trade beasley because he’s gonna go off this year. i want miami to go after chris anderson.
Rocket fans love this news :)
@ #5:
you’re an idiot. wade’s easily one of the top mid-range shooters in the game, especially in crunch time. the only thing you could possibly knock him on is that even though his 3pt shot has improved drastically since he entered the L and will continue to improve, it needs to become more conisitent.
Wade is a horrible shooter, if you watch any of the games. Most of his points come from the foul line, where he’s at every game. He’s far from money even from “midrange”. I think you guys are talkin about some other nba star.
Knock knock
your a tool bro and your not gonna get any responses from Heat fans because your a fucking loser or dont watch basketball. Wade is top notch from mid range, instopable. Your mother is the one always at the free throw line, the line that starts on the first of the month down at the welfare building.
Are you kidding me? While he’s not a consistent three point threat (yet), Wade will kill you with his mid range game. Jesus Christ, watch some games before you open your mouth and look like an idiot.
In the words of Jim Calhoun, “Get some facts, and come back and see me.”
[www.youtube.com]
@ knock knock
Sorry, man but they’re right. I watched Wade for 7 games and went into the series thinkin he couldn’t shoot. I was proven wayyyyyy wrong. He may be inconsistent from 3 but dude is killer from midrange
Even kobe said wade is prolly the top mid range shooter in the game…wade KILLS from mid range with lil step backs. His 3 is still shaky but he aint the same guy you just had to stop from gettin in the lane. Go watch the hawks playoff series. He can pull up off the dribble and like DK said, wade already has a ring so he could sit back and chill if he wanted to.
I can’t people exist who actually visit basketball websites on the regular and still remain as ignorant as knock knock. Seriously, what the fuck. First of all, even with MJ the Heat wouldn’t be contenders with their current roster. Second, Wade isn’t the problem, because he’s already won a ring with a roster that didn’t exactly scream championship by having maybe the best finals ever. Third, Wade has a fucking jumper.
Seriously, there’s not much to criticize about the games of Bron, Kobe or Wade, I don’t know why people try so damn hard.
PS: I also don’t know why anybody would be mad at Wade for stating the obvious, but then I wouldn’t blame Wade for being a little frustrated at the prospect of carrying the Heat all by himself for another year.
whats the deal with the fresh shirts that your giving away? When we gonna hear about the winners
yeah well thats a good theory, wait till next year to open up the wallets, because the economy is gonna control that, and remember this is not a recession we’re in, its the beginning of a depression, we aint out of the woods anytime soon, folks, oh yeah back to the wallets, not gonna happen.
Miami sign AI for one year everybody wins, AI, dwade and the fans.
@ Dirk dont hate because you play for mark cuban and the heatcan sign 2 players to the max. have fun with kidd for the next 3 years goofy.
Wades 16 foot bank shot smokes Duncans.
Attn. dk,
no hate, but did u even read what i posted! its an intellectual piece of writing. try again! you can do it!
Knock Knock, do you watch Basketball? AT ALL? D-Wade has no jumper?? Are you fucking serious??