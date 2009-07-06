Don’t Get Mad at Dwyane Wade

Asked by the Miami Herald if he felt as though the Heat were falling behind in the free agent arms race compared to other Eastern Conference contenders, Dwyane Wade gave his honest opinion. “At this moment, yeah,” Wade said. “It’s a lot of teams that got better – real fast.”

News sources are picking up the story, presenting Wade as issuing something of an ultimatum to the Heat that they better bring in some talent, or he’s gone.

Well, no shit.



”It’s a lot going on — a lot of teams that’s shaking a lot of things up,” Wade said. “These are teams that are looking to win now. You have to respect what they’re doing.”

We’ve been conditioned – as fans, ballplayers, writers, etc. – to see the off-season as a time in which teams must make some sort of tangible changes. Even if those roster alterations don’t transform a team from the lottery to the playoffs, they give the fan base a new jersey to buy, a new player to rally around. In Miami’s case, their two second-round picks (Marcus Thornton and Robert Dozier) aren’t inspiring.

But is the lack of excitement surrounding their offseason cause for concern? Pat Riley has publicly said that he’s not trying to make any roster moves that would cut into the expansive cap space the Heat will have after next season to sign both Wade and another borderline max guy. Wade knows this.

“One thing I’ve come to realize here in Miami is never count out Pat Riley,” said Wade. “You never know what he can cook up in the lab. We’re going to be patient. I’m not going to worry about it. I’m going to let him do his job and I’ll do my job.”

Maybe Riley has something up his sleeve. Or, maybe he’s just making the smart move by waiting on the sidelines this offseason. There’s little reason to sacrifice precious 2010 cap to sign someone simply for the sake of doing so.

Wade spoke positively about AI in that interview with the Herald, saying that you can’t “turn your nose up at a guy like Allen Iverson.” Iverson is probably looking for a multi-year deal right now, but what if he’d be willing to sign on for a single season with the Heat? He’d have a chance to prove to the League that he’s worth far more than he was as a Piston. Then he’d be able to reap the benefits as a free agent when everyone opens their wallets up in 2010. But if things really didn’t work out again, he’d be in the same spot that he’s in right now – except he’d be in that place in a better climate.

Wade isn’t wrong for honestly saying that other teams got better – and that he questions his team’s management if they’re not going to get involved in that process right now. That’s what he’s been taught – that superstars can demand that their team’s management pull rabbits out of hats and magically create contenders.

I’m not sure who’s to blame for this phenomenon, but let’s go with the Yankees.

They were the first professional sports team to really market themselves as the team that will find a way to be a title contender year after year, regardless of the age of their prospects or their stars. Now every major star in every major sport expects their franchise to pull a miracle to transform their squad into a title contender. Wade might clamor for an improved supporting cast right now, but don’t get mad at him for doing so, even if it’s unrealistic. It’s just what he’s been taught.

