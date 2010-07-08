Don’t Go Anywhere! Dime Has You Covered Tonight

Wherever you’re watching “The Decision” tonight, be sure to keep in touch with the Dime crew. We’ll be in the Dime office for all the live action, keeping you up-to-date on everything that goes down via DimeMag.com, our Twitter feed and on our Facebook page. Hit us up with your predictions, your reactions and anything else on your mind. Should be a great night!
“The Decision” will be presented live on ESPN and ESPN Radio tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Stuart Scott will host and will be joined by ESPN NBA analysts Michael Wilbon and Jon Barry. Freelance reporter Jim Gray will conduct the first interview with James in which he announces his decision. Wilbon will also have an extensive interview with James.
Where are you watching tonight?
If Lebron signs with Miami he will forever be know to me as Robin. He jumped on with Wade as Batman. Can you really be the GOAT if you are Robin on your own team?
You’ll definitely be known as a great. Would you rather have a ring or not? Bron is going to miami so he can win, people told bosh off for leaving but look where he landed, a championship calliber team. When you get a chance like this,which is basically once in a lifetime. a chance to win games, why would you turn that offer down.
I hate LeBron but if he decides to stay in Cleveland I would respect him way more as a person. If he goes to Miami tho he’s gonna get booed forever in new York, Cleveland, and Chicago.
Dime I’m still waitin for that mobile version of your site for my iPhone.
I still think he’s going to stay in Cleveland. Mark Cuban wrote a great opinion piece on it (linked on his Twitter page @mcuban), and although I’m from Pittsburgh and supposed to hate Cleveland, I’d like to see him stay.
As for me, I’ll be watching here at work at ESPN in Bristol, the buzz around here tonight is pretty fantastic.
Jim Gray? That guy is by far the WORST — and I mean the absolute WORST — TV sports personality of the last 20 years. That’s why he (deservedly) never gets air time anymore. And THAT is who “Team LBJ” picked? Maybe because they know he is incapable of asking a question more insightful than, “So, Lebron, this is a big day for you, isn’t it?” Or something like that. Hopefully Wilbon will pick up the slack.
