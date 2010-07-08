Don’t Go Anywhere! Dime Has You Covered Tonight

Wherever you’re watching “The Decision” tonight, be sure to keep in touch with the Dime crew. We’ll be in the Dime office for all the live action, keeping you up-to-date on everything that goes down via DimeMag.com, our Twitter feed and on our Facebook page. Hit us up with your predictions, your reactions and anything else on your mind. Should be a great night!

“The Decision” will be presented live on ESPN and ESPN Radio tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Stuart Scott will host and will be joined by ESPN NBA analysts Michael Wilbon and Jon Barry. Freelance reporter Jim Gray will conduct the first interview with James in which he announces his decision. Wilbon will also have an extensive interview with James.

Where are you watching tonight?