Don’t Go Anywhere! Dime Has You Covered Tonight

06.24.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Wherever you’re watching the 2010 NBA Draft tonight, be sure to keep in touch with the Dime crew. We’ll be at the WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden for all the live action, but definitely keeping you up-to-date on everything that goes down via DimeMag.com, our Twitter feed and on our Facebook page. Hit us up with your reactions, your predictions and anything else on your mind. Should be a great night!

