Dime Advice: Don’t Live Next To Kirk Snyder

No, don’t worry, that isn’t LeBron James. Back from obscurity, Kirk Snyder was arrested earlier today after he broke into his neighbor’s home around 3:40 AM and attacked him while he was sleeping.
He is due to appear for arraignment on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault 9 a.m. Tuesday in Mason Municipal Court.
A female resident told investigators she was awakened by the sound of glass breaking downstairs.
When she got up to investigate, a tall assailant pushed her aside and ran to the upstairs bedroom where he began to beat her sleeping husband, authorities said.
The woman said she was able to pull the hood off the suspect’s head. The man ran out the same back door he broken in.
A police canine and other information led deputies to Snyder’s nearby residence. He was taken into custody within minutes of the attack.
Wow. What a fall from glory. If you can remember, Nevada’s Snyder was the 16th player taken in the 2004 NBA Draft.
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer
Dude must snore HELLA loud.
what the hell happened anyway? i recently remember hilites with him dunking on dudes…wtf?? anybody have info on this? dime?
Man, how sad. On a side note, watching the McDonald’s high school basketball dunking competition. Jon Secada as a judge, how do they come up with this stuff?
LOL @ Austin!
Damn!
Also watching the HS dunk contest. I wish they would have shown 300-pound Tiny Gallon’s first-round showing in the three-point contest.
That’s Lebron older brother!
My local kids Avery Bradley, Abdul Gaddy and Peyton Siva all in the HS dunk contest. Siva’s first dunk was NASTY.
Last I heard, he was playing in China
haha that’s funny, i went to gonzaga camp 2 years ago… the end of camp dunk contest was avery, abdul and peyton. peyton won of course. dude dropped 50 on bellermine with a broken hand.
I watched Snyder when I was a freshman at Nevada and he was amazing. The biggest knock on him was not his talent but that he was too immature. I remember one time Stackhouse beat him up and no one stopped him it was that bad. I thought he was in China but I think his wife is from OH maybe. Either way it sucks and we now need to have Sessions do Nevada proud.
This story doesnt make much sense.
I actually know Kirk cause we went to the same school.
Why would he push the lady aside and go straight for the husband??
Either Kirk was methed out or something (unlikely) or homey banged Kirks wife.
I dont know. Kirk is a good guy or at least was.
Cant figure out why he was in Ohio? He’s from Upland cali, College in Reno, a few teams in the L and most recently China, where he was dropping like 30 a game.
Sad yes, but I want to know the whole story.
I thought he was still on Houston’s roster this season
yeah,i’m surprised too. i know that i had seen him in some CBA highlights but now that i think about it i haven’t seen him in any in a while. that’s crazy though how lebron does resemble him in that picture. waiting for the whole story…
maybe it was all some kind of misunderstanding…
There is a reason…I’m with homie that said the guy must have hollered at his wife or did worst…Only justifiable reason in my mind…He didn’t kill him…
Still…WTF? It is too easy to get locked away for years…not worth it…
Looking at that mug shot Kirk wasn’t planning on doing much…
Sad really.
This guy was making millions a few years ago.
he never got over jerry sloan playing carlos arroyo over him
“Dude must snore HELLA loud.”
funny.
I remember reading an interview with him in the Salt Lake Tribune where he said, “I will be rookie of the year”.
I remember lol’ing then and I’m lol’ing now. Sloans system doesn’t allow any rookie to become ROY.
The Knicks just picked him up off waivers an hour ago
The Knicks just picked him up off waivers an hour ago
LOL
dag!
i’m surprised i havent seen that vid before. And even more surprised Von is still in the league after that.
Wow, if you took Lebron, Kirk and Greg Oden, you’d have “The Lebrons” (Athlete, Kid(albeit dumb), and Wise!!!!
looks like lebrons lost brother.
Dude must’ve tried to bust his wife ass.
@ MoxWestCoast:
You went to Upland high or you played at Upland High
damn…that was the epitome of a ni**a moment.
hey dime, Synder is not back from obscurity, he’s back after being the top scorer in the Chinese Basketball Association, haha
Kirk actually lives near cincinnati in the offseason. I’ve seen him out and about during the summer and before he left for China I think his wife stayed there this year with their kids while he was overseas. SO sad….and weird…
I went to high school with this dude and i knew him personally and he was a complete dickhead he thought he was better than everyone just because he played basketball..karma is a bitch!