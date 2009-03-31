Dime Advice: Don’t Live Next To Kirk Snyder

No, don’t worry, that isn’t LeBron James. Back from obscurity, Kirk Snyder was arrested earlier today after he broke into his neighbor’s home around 3:40 AM and attacked him while he was sleeping.

He is due to appear for arraignment on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault 9 a.m. Tuesday in Mason Municipal Court.

A female resident told investigators she was awakened by the sound of glass breaking downstairs.

When she got up to investigate, a tall assailant pushed her aside and ran to the upstairs bedroom where he began to beat her sleeping husband, authorities said.

The woman said she was able to pull the hood off the suspect’s head. The man ran out the same back door he broken in.

A police canine and other information led deputies to Snyder’s nearby residence. He was taken into custody within minutes of the attack.