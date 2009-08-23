Don’t Miss The 2009 Nike Tournament of Champions Today!

08.23.09 9 years ago

Unfortunately when you’re playing ball outside in NYC (or anywhere for that matter), you can’t always control the weather. So while we were set to have the 2009 Nike Tournament of Champions yesterday at Goat Park, Mother Nature thought otherwise. Nonetheless, if you’re still looking to see the winners of the four premier Nike summer leagues compete for the City Championship, head up to Gauchos Gym today.

While we were able to get the women’s game in yesterday, we’re going to rock with the following schedule this afternoon:

12:30: Bingo’s All-Stars (Dyckman) vs. Dancy Power (Tri-State)
2:00: NIKE 1 (Pro-City) vs. XMen (West 4th)
3:30. High School Showcase
4:30. City Championship

Gauchos Gym
478 Gerard Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451

To get there by train, take the 4/5 or 2 to 149th and Grand Concourse

