Don’t Panic Celtics Fans, It’s Just ‘Sheed Being ‘Sheed

The other day our boy Dustin Canalin from UNDRCRWN posted this picture of Rasheed Wallace from the Celtics’ training camp and I just had to share it and his description with you:
So as I’m watching NBA TV (my favorite station), and I stumble upon the Boston Celtics practice. Now tell me Rasheed Wallace isn’t the best representation of a basketball player ever. It looks like he was walking home from school and saw people playing and jumped in to ball.
Cut off sweatpants, backwards jersey and some Air Force 1’s that are white and red that don’t match his uniform. I think he may have had a cigarette in his mouth earlier. Keepin’ it real at its best.
Who else in the NBA could get away with practicing like that?
Source: DustinCanalin.com
To be honest, only “Sheed. Anyone else tries or tried it, it wouldn’t come off so smooth. If Kobe did it, they’d say he is trying be someone he ain’t and if AI did it they’d say he is unrefined, too ghetto etc.
Is Sheed backing down Perkins at the 3 point line?
I was going to say look at the box behind them they are a few feet away from the hoop, but I dont see the support for the basket, but the 3 point line doesnt look like they, I guess they are just imagining the hoop being there.
only sheed could pull this off
Haha. The hoop is probably attached to the wall at this gym.
This is amazing.
I’ve been watching real training camp and guys from every team look like they are sporting the same cut off sweat pants. Of course Antawn Jamison can never look as homeless as sheed.
I was thinking the same thing… JR Smith had the extra long capri/ankle length shorts for the nugs, and Melo had sweats on too.
Sheed’s been dressing like a bum since his days in Portland. He wears team issued stuff and doesnt’ really buy clothes. The cut off sweatpants are his signature cloting line……ahahaha.
Practice? We talkin about practice?
Reggie Evans seems to look like he just put a new transmission in his 87 Cutlass everytime I see him. I think him and Sheed handle all of the players car problems.
lmao Sheed. anyone
Dennis Rodman, Birdman, Artest, Anthony Mason, and Cuttino Mobley could all get away with this
pretty sure Ron Ron could walk into practice buck naked and no one would say a damn thing to him.
Detroit Dave’s comment had me rolling, cause it’s so true.
Who cares? Its not a freakin fashion show.
Baron Davis has practiced in sweatpants and untied shoes, ask paul shirley.
Millionaires living large :)
this is mad wack so what melo was rocking sweats at practice too and was playing like it was a casual game of 21 stop tryna hype something out of nothing
SHEED is hilarious!
73 wins this year BOIII!
lmao at comment 11…yeah, probably ron artest???!!!!
did you see Carmelo and JR Smith on nba real training camp… samething… cuts and jordans.
Its the philly in sheed thats all he is from north philly an thats how dudes is out there an if it was da playground he would have had a cig..lol philly philly yall!!!
lmao@ the cigarette comment