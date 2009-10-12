Don’t Panic Celtics Fans, It’s Just ‘Sheed Being ‘Sheed

The other day our boy Dustin Canalin from UNDRCRWN posted this picture of Rasheed Wallace from the Celtics’ training camp and I just had to share it and his description with you:

So as I’m watching NBA TV (my favorite station), and I stumble upon the Boston Celtics practice. Now tell me Rasheed Wallace isn’t the best representation of a basketball player ever. It looks like he was walking home from school and saw people playing and jumped in to ball. Cut off sweatpants, backwards jersey and some Air Force 1’s that are white and red that don’t match his uniform. I think he may have had a cigarette in his mouth earlier. Keepin’ it real at its best.

Who else in the NBA could get away with practicing like that?

Source: DustinCanalin.com

