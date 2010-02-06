Don’t Stop Believing

Less than a minute to go in Orlando, the Wizards were up one with the ball. And as one of the Magic announcers put it, “Their body language is such that they don’t believe they’re really here.” In other words, the Wizards were acting like they knew they were going to somehow blow the game. As if on cue, they committed a turnover, and a couple possessions later, Rashard Lewis stuck a corner three to put Orlando up one with four seconds left. Given all that’s happened to the Wizards this year, you’d think they might as well just go home at that point, but this time they had one reason to stay optimistic: Caron Butler … After scoring two points in the first half while the Wizards were getting 20-pieced, Tough Juice went berserker in the second, dropping 29 of his 31 points (11-22 FG) on a combo of Matt Barnes and Vince Carter. Caron dominated the fourth quarter, including one play where he faked a shot over Vince, lost him on a give-and-go and skied for a dunk where all Dwight Howard (20 pts, 18 rebs, 3 blks) could do was step out of the way. After Rashard’s go-ahead shot, Caron got the rock along the baseline and hit Barnes with a step-back move before draining the game-winning jumper in his grill … When he wasn’t picking pieces of his face up off the floor, Vince (21 pts, 5-17 FG, 10-10 FT) kinda broke out of his recent slump. But even the Orlando announcers were getting on his case for taking too many “degree of difficulty” jumpers and not attacking the rim … Speaking of guys getting their faces shot off, Chauncey Billups was like El Mariachi against the Lakers. Whether it was Derek Fisher, Jordan Farmar or Kobe, Chauncey (39 pts, 9-13 3PA, 8 asts) was handing out buckets like nightclub fliers. Playing on a hurt ankle, his 21 points in the third quarter alone was the most given up by the Lakers in one quarter since Wilt Chamberlain scored 23 on ’em back in the day … Kobe finished with 33 points, but as his critics will gladly point out for you, he had zero assists. Not to mention Kobe’s major damage was done in the first quarter, when he dropped 20. After that, the Nuggets sent multiple defenders and were more aggressive with him, to the point where late in the third Phil Jackson had to sit Kobe because he was getting too frustrated with the refs and was about to get himself T’d up … There really aren’t too many “upsets” in the NBA — all of these guys are pros, and the talent differential is typically close even from the best team to the worst — but the Wolves beating the Mavs in Dallas has to register as one of the bigger upsets of this season. Midway through the fourth quarter Minnesota was up 10, before Jason Kidd (17 pts, 7 asts, 4 stls) and Dirk (21 pts) went on a free throw barrage that put the Mavs ahead. It was tied with two minutes left, but then the Wolves closed it out with a 10-1 run led by Jonny Flynn (19 pts, 7 asts) … On Wayne Ellington‘s dagger three right in front of Dallas’ bench, Drew Gooden hopped out of his chair and yelled just as Ellington was shooting. Not sure if Ellington’s smile after the shot was because the Wolves were about to win, or if he was laughing at Gooden’s bush-league move … Other stat lines from Friday: Josh Smith posted an 18-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double as Atlanta beat Chicago; Amar’e put up 30 points and nine boards to beat Sacramento; Aaron Brooks had 19 points in Houston’s win at Memphis; Sam Dalmebert‘s 16 boards and three blocks helped Philly knock off New Orleans and their disgusting Mardi Gras uniforms (purple on the front, green on the back); Ray Allen scored 26 in a win over the Nets; Brandon Jennings had 22 points and eight dimes to beat the Knicks; and Danny Granger scored 25 as the Pacers smashed the Pistons … After a solid month in the DNP doghouse, T.J. Ford was dusted off for that Indy/Detroit game since Earl Watson had a death in the family. Ford played like a dude desperate to get back in the rotation, putting up 11 points, five dimes and two steals off the bench. And he actually hit a three. Ford had been 1-for-28 beyond the arc going into the game. Sticking a triple for him was about as likely as Avery Johnson correctly pronouncing Pau Gasol‘s name … Funniest moment of the night: Gen. Larry Platt — a.k.a. the “Pants on the Ground” guy — performed during the Hawks game … We’re out like N.O.’s unis …
That Lakers v Nuggets game was amazing! If only Kobe could have continued to drain shots, he would’ve had 50. And Billups was simply unstoppable, definitely showing that he deserves that all-star spot.
fizzurstt..watch the hate come…
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO lol damn youuuuuuuuuu prophet
how long are the lakers gonna let opposing pgs destroy fisher…
2 Things:
1)Is Johnny Flynn in the discussion of ROTY for anyone?
2)Am I the only one who’s getting sick and tired of that “Pants On The Ground” song and dance??
JR Smith is the X-Factor in the West, maybe in the League. When he is on, boy oh boy, the Nuggets are tough. You know that Billups and Melo will show up and you know that K-Mart + Nene + Birdman will produce, but JR you never know ,,,
In my book 5 for 17 isn’t exactly breaking out of a slump
Is it me or does it seem like Amar’e has been putting up All-Star numbers since these rumors(near trade-deadline rumors) started popping up
STAT is merely a numbers guy, he’ll show up here and there, but if you ask him to be the superstar and maybe even second fiddle, I doubt he’s up to the task.
Flynn has really been overlooked but I understand. He has great games more often than not. Running Rambis’ triangle offense is pretty much the last offense to match Johnny Flynn’s play style. Over the season his growth has been awesome to watch. His assist numbers are way up, he proves that he can get his shot off against anyone, has a sick handle, and retarded athleticism. He doesn’t deserve ROTY, a mention in the conversation about his play is about all he deserves and I think MN is really going to have a good PG on their hands next year. Johnny’s talent and the progress he has made will make it very hard for Ricky Rubio to come in.
it was tip in your own basket night in the nba both rashard lewis and brook lopez/kris humphries tipped the ball into their own basket last night.
I watched atlanta vs chicago and I came away impressed with the hawks. the last time I saw them play a regular season game somewhere two seasons ago they had no cohesiveness whatsoever. they ran no plays and did well whatever they wanted. now they sort of have an ofense which still isn’t at a high level but they are scoring and getting open looks. their d was kinda suspect at times but that’s what rose does hehe.
When I tuned into the orlando washington game orlando was up by 18 at the half and that was after rashard tipped in his own basket so I thought that game was over. They probably told caron they;re gonna trade him if he has some good games.
And whatsup wiht rookie point guard jackin up shots. jennings had 23 shots and flynn had 16. that is your POINT GUARD the guy who’s supposed to set up the offense and takes what the O gives him. I know it’s a perimeter oriented leauge now a days but that is just jackin up shots.
@ the first comment if only kobe would involve gasol and odom in the O more they kinda killed the nuggets in the playoffs remember?
“even the Orlando announcers were getting on his case for taking too many ‘degree of difficulty’ jumpers and not attacking the rim”
hmmmm – where have I heard that before… oh ya – VC’s last 1-2 seasons with the Raptors.
Congratulations Orlando on finding a time machine and sending Vince back to 2004-2005. It’s scary how similar his stats are this year vs. those 20 games with the Raptors before he was traded.
I’m just waiting for him to sit out with “Jumper’s Knee”. That would definitely prove my time machine theory is true.
Jeffco says:
Is it me or does it seem like Amar’e has been putting up All-Star numbers since these rumors(near trade-deadline rumors) started popping up
Thats exactly what i was going to say. Maybe if he played that well all season there wouldn’t be any trade rumours
The Day of the Upsets… The Nets almost pulled it off too, if it weren’t for Eddie House… And damn, Mr. Big Shot was the shit. They don’t call JR Smith “The Wild Card” for nothing…
The Lakers should trade for Kirk Hinrich. He’s a good defender, he could do what farmar, fisher and vujabitch cant, controll the opposing points…
hinrich would prob make the lakers invincible. not that he is the the best pg in the league, but he has everything the lakers need. good shooter and outstanding defender, probably the best defender at pg in the league. d-wade has always had problems against him. but i dont think they can get him. too much salary plus what would the bulls want in return?
weak fucking write up on nuggs whuppin la. that was a 13 point win in la minus melo. biggest win for the nuggs so far this season. nuggs now 2-0 against la.
billups wants his muppet.
Flynn is like this year’s Eric Gordon. He’s not going to win Rookie of the Year, and rightfully so, but you wish he was at least in the conversation more often.
@calvin — Stop complaining about free stuff.
“When he wasn’t picking pieces
of his face up off the floor”
“was handing out buckets like nightclub fliers”
@ DIME: don’t know who wrote this one, but you were real crafty with your words! I actually LMAO on the 2 above!!
I had to sit up last nite and watch my Pistons get pieced up by the bum ass Pacers. We gotta make a trade or 2!!
Danny Granger’s 3 point is sooooo broke!!
But yeah, anyway, Joe D gotta pull the trigger.
@ austin
never.
Well what can i say..
Both teams played hard lol
Funny cuz my coworker was saying we would house them and i was saying well they still got Chauncey and we cant guard points all too well unless Kobe gets on him but you cant stop a train rollin downhill when it gets steam..
Then he proceeds to drop a career high.. Wack.. fuck what ur talkin about if Kobe hittin bottom of nets like that on 3’s please keep feeding him.. Pau did good but there was no reason to turn away from Kobe..
Phil sat our starters a wee bit too long.. we couldve put that away in the 2nd.. And hes really trying to get Sasha back in it.. Sasha was out there wwwaaayyy too long..
Yawn..
LOL @ AB
You should know at least one Nuggets fan was going to come out and complain about not sounding the horn that they beat THE Lakers..
and Flynn been making plays all season.. he aint droppin silly points or near triple double #’s but hes been pretty solid.. it says a lot when your coach trusts you in the 4th and ur still a rook.. imagine if he had size..
But then again its the Twolves.. aint too many perimeter options on that squad.. Brewer who??
Billups is still the best point guard in the league. That’s what a Hall Of Fame player looks like
lol haha sorry quest
@11.. Seriously are u blind, or just a hater on rookies. They’re is no bucks w/o Jennings. The best player is allowed to do what he wants. They both won at that against better teams. Who do you want them passing to. I’ve also noticed most of the hate on this site comes from fantasy geeks who take that @#$% way to serious. Your arguments aren’t relevant. Do u want to the name the wolves & bucks starting lineup?
Kirk Hinrich would be a great fit for the Lakes. Best defensive pg in. Plus/minus stats that is. Lake I can’t wait to hear ur excuse when u guys lose this yr. I look forward to ur comments on every lose & win. It’s hilarious. Ur confused.
How many people actually played real competitive basketball on this site. U could tell very few. Too many Rick Kamlas on here. Smart DUMB people toward the sport. Everything isn’t a science.
Billups must read Dime. I want ya’ll to go back and read the 1st post in the 3 point announcement. I said Billups ftw and ya’ll proceeded to shred my prediction to bits. A few hours later he goes out and makes you guys look like fools. I called it first, Billups ftw!
Oh I hope Denver dethrones the Lakers in the West. I would pay big money to see that happen.
Also just for the record. Morrow should be in the 3 pt contest & Flynn should have at least been in the skills challenge. I know Curry just had to make it. He’s the league pet. Don’t throw me a bone I’m not a dog. Save me the bull. What is the automatic. R.O.Y. rec the last 10 games. I mean its hand down already. LMAO
YOU GOTTA LOVE THIS BUSINESS/CORPORATION. I MEAN LEAGUE OR GAME
I’ve alway thought Kobe was the best in the league, and it was mostly because the league was so quick to anoint Lebron as “the greatest.” I hated it, I still hate it but he’s doing so much with what little he has like dishing out fifteen assists to dudes like Boobie and Varejao. How can Kobe play an entire game and have ZERO assists with players like Artest, Odom, Gasol?
Also from a Piston’s fan, that move for A.I. was a complete failure. And not just for the obvious reasons. Even with the cap space they gained from the trade they picked up two players that haven’t done sh*t. Yeah, injuries have hampered our progress but if the Pistons kept Chauncey the team would have been better off.
the Lakers should offer up Fish, Farmer and Morrison to the Bulls for Hinrich.
Lakers get to fix their biggest weakness, Chi clear an extra 9 mill cap space this summer and get Farmer to play backup PG. Fisher would probably do the “im not playing ther, buy me out” and then resign with LA.
Yo Chi… Your 2 fav college players Xavier Henry & Scottie Reynolds SUCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
Crazy because I really rate & respect most of ur opinions. Most players that the experts like are like Dominic James & Chris Thomas who neither were better than Daryll Hill,Carl Krauser, Dre Barret, or Guillermo Diaz. Just OVERRATED.
FYI Corey Fisher is the heart & soul like Sherron Collins was for Kansas in his 4 yr tenure. Fisher price is killing on one leg wth a coach who is prooooo Bum I’m only a decent college player Reynolds. He’s a guard & can’t dribble. LOL. Abdul Gaddy looks trash too. The new Mustapha Shakur.
NBA is just a couple steps away from WWF
…meaning it’s the business of entertainment
The Clippers should hire that dude, uhhhhh, Jimmy Hart
@29 & 30 both great points. No excuse for 0 ast though he is a 2guard. Also LEBRON isn’t a 2,3,4, he’s a PG. Give him a team & let him run the one & I think he might just be my favorite player in the league. He just loves to pass while BEAN LOVES SCORING.
People just don’t realize how much both Chauncey & Den were a perfect match. Billups lost a step like A.I. did in Det. If your car/player isn’t fined tune it Sony run properly. That goes for Benz,Lexus, & BMW’s. A.I. was fine in Den he just wasn’t a point. It’s unfair how healthy & conditioned Den & Phx players comperative to the rest of the league.
Villanova could sure use Malcolm Grant. LOL. You tube him vs LSU. He’s at Miami now. Had to keep Scottie on the court. Talent wins games not coaches. Coaches recruit robots & hinder. While shying away from Nice players. Unsuccessful ones do. Rankings don’t mean anything. National Chips do. Also if people think the
Basketball & the league are thriving & in good hands. Just look at Duke & North Carolina basketball. If they don’t have talent or legit pros something is definitely wrong. DAMN.
Norm Roberts its time baby. Just resign along wth Dunleavy,D.Nelson,Skiles Cop,Mustache Toni. Money isn’t an issue concentrate on your strengths.
@16
True statement. Dude gives everyone a hard time. Maybe Im crazy but Ive seen him frustrate Paul Pierce enough times to make him one of my favorite players
no love for rose’s filthy dunks??? kid has been tearing up lately yo
st johns students are waiting for norm roberts’ head to roll, until we realize that chances are we will prolly get another crappy coach :(, yo dime when was the last time any of you made your way down to carnesecca arena?
want proof we expect coach edwards fired, for one of my classes the professor said, “last semester coach edwards was a guest speaker for this class, but i dont think he will be around long enough to be speak this semester.”
@Reddi Red — Did you see the time when Granger took a wide open corner three that fell about two feet short of the rim? I love Danny Buckets, but that shot made me make a “Something stinks” face.
eyes..
when who loses this year????
go to sleep son..rest them eyes for a bit..
Dont worry EYES..
I dont make any excuses.. we lose, we lose.. we aint the Spurs where are window is closing.. we’re still fairly young.. You could say we’ve passed the tip and we’re a good 1/3 down the ice berg lol
But you all have to admit.. THE Lakers looking normal is good for everyone.. there is actually competetion now.. ill be the first to say i wouldve loved to see us run through regular season but aye we got our issues.. and if we had to go into Cleveland the first 2 games of the Finals?? COO..
It’ll be fun to watch us progress through the season..
lbj going crazy right now…