Dorell Wright’s Extremely Classy Wedding Photo

08.09.14 4 years ago

Portland Trail Blazers wing Dorell Wright is getting married today. Before taking the plunge, however, Wright posted a very amusing photo of he and his fiancee wearing baroque nuptial garb on Instagram.

2mw is a huge day. Marrying my bestfriend!! #wrightwedding “shhhheeeeeeeee’s your quuueeeennnn to beeeeee”!! ???????????????????????????? #thankya

We’re unsure of what the insignias on Wright’s heavily decorated shirt represent, and his caption makes it unclear whether or not the lovely couple is on the joke. Either way, Wright and his intended have set the new standard for NBA wedding photos.

Perhaps his good friend Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union will beat it later this month.

(H/T r/nba)

