Doug Anderson Destroyed the College Dunk Contest Last Night

While Brooklyn was getting owned by Nazr Mohammed on TNT last night, the University of Detroit’s Doug Anderson was blowing things up on ESPN in the college dunk contest.

There were some legitimately impressive dunks from his competition, but Anderson was on another plane. Jimmy Dykes‘ brain was about to explode – a guy who probably sees more live basketball than any human on the planet kept saying over and over again that he’s never seen anything like the performance Anderson put on last night in Atlanta. You’ll be shocked to learn that Anderson has never lost a dunk contest in his life.

Here’s the crazy 360-between-the-legs dunk that sealed it:

And here’s an overview of his work in the contest:

