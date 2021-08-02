The 2020-21 season was kind to Doug McDermott. The 29-year-old forward enjoyed the most productive season of his NBA career, setting career highs in minutes per game and starts while functioning as a key cog for the Indiana Pacers. This was also well-timed for McDermott as he hit unrestricted free agency and, on Monday evening, the former Creighton star reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs worth $42 million in total.

Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

At this early stage, further details on McDermott’s contract are limited but, regardless of structure, this is a nice payday for the sharpshooter. McDermott does have an underrated arsenal as a shot creator, but he is best known for his marksmanship, connecting on 40.7 percent of his three-pointers over seven NBA seasons. In 2020-21, he also produced a career-best 53.2 percent from the floor to go along with personal-best marks in scoring (13.6 points per game) and assists (3.3 per game).

McDermott will definitely fill a role for the Spurs, as San Antonio is loaded in the backcourt but less so with players of McDermott’s size at either forward spot. San Antonio may have overpaid a touch for the privilege of adding a big-time shooter, but that was an area in which they were lacking as the 2021-22 season approached, and the Spurs still have a bundle of salary cap flexibility after entering the offseason with nearly $50 million in room.