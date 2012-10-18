Download the FREE Dime iTunes Mobile App; Play to Win Exclusive Prizes!

We have some exciting news today out of Dime HQ. We have officially released a FREE mobile gaming app via the iTunes Store, that will allow users to rack up points inorder to win exclusive, basketball-related prizes.

To start, it’s a basic memory game, where you have to match Dime covers from the 10+ years since we launched. You spot classic covers from out past that include Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, T-Mac, LeBron, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and many more.

Again, the game is FREE to download and prizes will include kicks, tees, games, autographed items and more.

To download our game, go to your iTunes and enter “Basketball Memory” into the search field or go HERE.

