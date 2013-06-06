Dr. J Thinks the Lakers Tricked Philly Into Taking Andrew Bynum

#Philadelphia 76ers
06.06.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Philadelphia is sour over the big bucket of nothing they got out of the Andrew Bynum trade last summer and will be for a long time.

Among the bitter parties is none other than the great Julius Erving. And the good doctor does not think very highly of the Lakers … or the Celtics for that matter.

Here is what Doc had to say at premiere of “The Doctor,” a documentary produced by NBA TV on the life of the former 76ers great, about some missteps of new Sixers management:

“When you talk to the Lakers, when you talk to the Celtics, when you talk to â€“ well, those two in particular â€“ the guy on the other end of the phone has his fingers crossed,” Erving said. “So whatever he’s telling you, he’s not telling you the truth. He’s working a deal for him. And what happened to us last year with getting damaged goods hopefully will only happen once. And that’s the extent of that learning curve.”

Old rivalries die hard don’t they?

The movie, narrated by Public Enemy’s Chuck D, will air at 9 p.m. June 10 on NBA TV. USA Today was at the premier and got Doc’s quote, among other things. Check it out here.

