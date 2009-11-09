We Reminisce: Larry Bird and Dr. J Fight In Boston

Every day The700Level.com runs a feature called “Today in Philly Sports History.” Today’s feature looks back at this date in 1984 when Dr. J and Larry Bird basically tried to kill each other at the Boston Garden.

The700Level sets the stage:

Boston was well on their way to winning the game when the bad blood started. Bird had put up a tremendous 42 points and seven rebounds by the fourth quarter, and supposedly took every opportunity to remind the Doctor of his running tally. The bad vibes–heightened, no doubt, by a near half-decade-long playoff rivalry that had blossomed between the two teams–grew until the two stars eventually came to blows, inciting a bench-clearing brawl in the process. Avowed Celtics fan Bill Simmons, who was at the game as a young’n, described the experience as being like watching a fight between Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

Both players were ejected for the reaminder of the fourth quarter. The Celtics won the game, 130-119, and they went on to be the dominant team in the rivalry for the rest of the decade, making three further finals appearances to the Sixers’ zero.