We Reminisce: Larry Bird and Dr. J Fight In Boston

#Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics
11.09.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

Every day The700Level.com runs a feature called “Today in Philly Sports History.” Today’s feature looks back at this date in 1984 when Dr. J and Larry Bird basically tried to kill each other at the Boston Garden.

The700Level sets the stage:

Boston was well on their way to winning the game when the bad blood started. Bird had put up a tremendous 42 points and seven rebounds by the fourth quarter, and supposedly took every opportunity to remind the Doctor of his running tally. The bad vibes–heightened, no doubt, by a near half-decade-long playoff rivalry that had blossomed between the two teams–grew until the two stars eventually came to blows, inciting a bench-clearing brawl in the process. Avowed Celtics fan Bill Simmons, who was at the game as a young’n, described the experience as being like watching a fight between Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

Both players were ejected for the reaminder of the fourth quarter. The Celtics won the game, 130-119, and they went on to be the dominant team in the rivalry for the rest of the decade, making three further finals appearances to the Sixers’ zero.

The height of the confrontation was captured in one of the most memorable sports photos ever taken.

Source: The700Level

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagDr. JLarry BirdPat's Sixers BlogPHILADELPHIA 76ERSReal StoriesWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP