“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” & The Top 5 Colorways For Chris Paul’s Jordan CP3.VI

For most of us, a great birthday present would be some new kicks. This past weekend, teenagers were doing whatever they could to get their hands on the. But for, a new pair of sneakers isn’t exactly a cause for celebration. You’ve seen his shoe closest , right? Absurd.

Today, the best point guard in the world (sorry Tony Parker) turns 28 years old. Most know him for his loud mouth, his crossovers and his status as one of the best leaders in the NBA. We’ve celebrated that stuff enough. His sneaker line ain’t too bad either, and between the Jordan CP3.VI and the Jordan CP3.VI AE this season, there were plenty of hot colorways. Here are the five best.

*** *** ***

5. JORDAN CP3.VI AE “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

These — technically the “AE” version — were actually just revealed today to honor Paul’s birthday. The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde theme has played out in the past within Paul’s sneaker line, an ode to his contrasting personalities.

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is really telling people who I am,” Paul once said. “I’m two totally different people on the court and off the court. On the court, you wouldn’t be one of my friends.”

The Jordan CP3.VI AE is the artisan edition of Paul’s signature line, the shoe that he wore during the Clippers’ brief playoff run. Along with the high-traction tooling of the original, JB also incorporated a new mesh window on the quarter panel for better ventilation, and a better look at the Dynamic Fit, shifting lightweight support with straps that wrap up the midsole. This particular colorway will be hitting stores this Saturday (May 11).