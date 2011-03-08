Draft Packs “1991 Slam Dunk Champ” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.08.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest, Draft Packs has released a limited edition t-shirt saluting the champ. “We always believed Dee Brown was one of the most significant champions in our culture, so we decided to honor his achievement with a special release.” Check it out in two different colorways (only 20 are available in each) after the jump.

