Draft Packs “1991 Slam Dunk Champ” T-Shirt

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest, Draft Packs has released a limited edition t-shirt saluting the champ. “We always believed Dee Brown was one of the most significant champions in our culture, so we decided to honor his achievement with a special release.” Check it out in two different colorways (only 20 are available in each) after the jump.
What do you think?
Looks like Dee is taking a dump on the hoop…
Hook me up? Those are nice… Love the red one.
LL
Ummmm. That’s orange. Fix setting on your monitor.
I like to be origanal. So I would like that.not many people have that.
Nice! It’s different.
DOPE indeed.
The shirt is nice i would love to have one. He had one crazy dunk when he rested one ball on top of the rim then dunked one and dunked that one after. Also when he did an over the back windmill I loved it.