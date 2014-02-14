Draft Packs Launches 20th Anniversary J.R. Rider “Eastbay Funk Dunk” T-Shirt

It’s been 20 years since J.R. Rider brought the Slam Dunk Contest to its knees with his famous Eastbay Funk dunk. Thankfully, Draft Packs is now celebrating with a new t-shirt. The Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pack comes in three distinct colorways, all of them celebrating Rider’s time in Minnesota, where he was one of the game’s best young players for three years in the mid-90s.

All three shirts are available now for $30 at their online store. You can also check out the video below for a look at what led up to that infamous dunk.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which color do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.