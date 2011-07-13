Draft Packs “Legendary Draft Class” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
07.13.11 7 years ago

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the best draft class in the history of the NBA, Draft Packs has released a limited edition t-shirt saluting “Legendary Draft Class” of 1996. Check ’em out (only 23 are available) in detail after the jump, along with a special tribute video.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available HERE while supplies last for $28.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSALLEN IVERSONDraft PacksKOBE BRYANTRAY ALLENSTEPHON MARBURYSTEVE NASHStyle - Kicks and Gear

