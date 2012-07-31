Draft Packs Presents: The Summer Games Collection

All summer long, we’ve been keeping you in the loop with hot new apparel releases, and perhaps no one has been going as hard as our friends at Draft Packs. They recently dropped the “Shaq Pack” as well as the “Dream Team 20th Anniversary Pack.” It’s all been super dope, but this new collection might be the best of the bunch. The “Summer Games Collection” commemorates Michael Jordan’s first taste of gold in the 1984 Olympics, and also includes the Draft Packs “USA Summer Games” Starter Cap, the Summer Games 2012 “X” Snapback, the “Atlanta Games 1996” Draft Packs x Logo7 Snapback, and the aforementioned “1992 Dream Team Anniversary Pack.”

Check out their online store for all of the details and pricing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 for even more of the collection…