Draft Packs Releases Awesome Gary Payton Trash-Talking T-Shirt

Draft Packs has done it again. The clothing line just dropped this awesome Gary Payton trash-talking t-shirt. After releasing classics like the LeBron 10th Anniversary All American Tee and the Shaq Pack, this shirt is meant to honor the Glove, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee.

Cop the shirt now for $30 from DP’s online store (sizes small – 3XL).

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.