Draft Packs: “The Dream Team” 20th Anniversary Pack

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.13.12 6 years ago

The big moment has arrived. Tonight, NBA TV’s “The Dream Team” documentary will finally air, and the public will get a look at all of the incredible behind-the-scenes practice footage, as well as what really happened with Isiah Thomas. Need another reason to be excited for the 20th anniversary of the greatest basketball team ever? Draft Packs has you covered with their awesome “The Dream Team” 20th Anniversary Pack.

We recently brought you the first delivery of their Summer Collection, and as dope as that set of t-shirts was, this Dream Team-inspired pair is even better.

Available exclusively at their online store, you can cop the navy blue or white t-shirts for only $28. The shirts include the names of all 12 players on the front with the company’s logo and “Greatest Team Ever” inscribed on the back in Olympic gold.

Will you scoop up some Dream Team gear?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDraft PacksDREAM TEAMStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP