Draft Packs “The Greatest Team Ever” T-Shirts

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the historic 1995-96 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10, Draft Packs has released two limited edition t-shirts saluting “The Greatest Team Ever.” Check ’em out (only 23 are available of each) in detail after the jump, along with a special tribute video.
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available HERE while supplies last for $28.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
how do i get this?
Read the post!
I wonder why they only made 23 of each…Hmmmm
just ordered the red one. feel good as a muthafucka!!!!!!
BULLS!!!!!!!
Another dope Draft Pack release. They’re almost impossible to resist for any sports fan.
these dudes at draft packs is nicceeeee!!!!