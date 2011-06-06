Draft Packs “The Greatest Team Ever” T-Shirts

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the historic 1995-96 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10, Draft Packs has released two limited edition t-shirts saluting “The Greatest Team Ever.” Check ’em out (only 23 are available of each) in detail after the jump, along with a special tribute video.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available HERE while supplies last for $28.

