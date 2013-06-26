#DraftDreams: Cody Zeller Decides to Let Twitter Pick His NBA Draft Suit

06.26.13 5 years ago

It is possible that there is no other night in all of sports where athletes’ fashion choices are more celebrated (or more critiqued) than the NBA Draft.

[Fashion Related: Check out our 10 Most Ridiculous Outfits From the 2013 NBA Playoffs]

One athlete, Cody Zeller, has decided to take the decision out of his own hands in order to let basketball fans decide what he will be wearing in the green room tomorrow night. Check out the mini campaign that Zeller has posted on his Twitter account:

His Twitter followers vote on suits and the look with the most votes will be the one he wears on the biggest night of his life.

TAGS#draftdreamsCody ZellerCOLLEGENBA DRAFT

