Drake Admits The Rudy Gay Trade Changed Everything For The Raptors

Drake is a big Raptors fan. He’s from Toronto and he’s the team’s global ambassador. But the rapper also understands why the team started playing better once Rudy Gay got traded. He’s noted the impact Terrence Ross has had once the swingman entered the starting lineup. And he can even school you on the Vince Carter days. So it’s not a surprise to see him call Toronto a contender.

Check out this surprisingly interesting video from Grantland where Drake, Bill Simmons and Jalen Rose drop knowledge on why the team is better without Gay, the old school Raptor teams, Kyle Lowry, and even the most memorable Toronto Raptors moments.

[RELATED: Drake lint rolls in courtside seat at Raptors game]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.