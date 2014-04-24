Drake Admits The Rudy Gay Trade Changed Everything For The Raptors

04.24.14

Drake is a big Raptors fan. He’s from Toronto and he’s the team’s global ambassador. But the rapper also understands why the team started playing better once Rudy Gay got traded. He’s noted the impact Terrence Ross has had once the swingman entered the starting lineup. And he can even school you on the Vince Carter days. So it’s not a surprise to see him call Toronto a contender.

Check out this surprisingly interesting video from Grantland where Drake, Bill Simmons and Jalen Rose drop knowledge on why the team is better without Gay, the old school Raptor teams, Kyle Lowry, and even the most memorable Toronto Raptors moments.

