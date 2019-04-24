Getty Image

If you’re a sports fan above everything else, the circumstances under which you know a lot about Drake paint him in a pretty terrible light. That’s because Drake is at the center of a horrific curse. Sure, it’s silly to blame a celebrity who just wears gear for teams he likes for, say, Clemson throttling Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game, but there’s a recurring trend that makes it extremely easy to get these jokes off. Take, for instance, this tweet.

we love you, @Drake… but please refrain from wearing any Wolves gear in public. we don’t need that curse. https://t.co/HQOcvMnHCs — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 10, 2019

Pretty good! Drake deserves some credit, though, because he takes all of this in stride. The latest example came on Tuesday night after the Toronto Raptors blew out the Orlando Magic to earn a berth in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Drake is from the 6 and is a fixture courtside at Raptors games, especially during the playoffs.