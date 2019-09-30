Drake Will Loan The Sacramento Kings His Plane To Fly To India For Preseason Games

The Sacramento Kings are taking a lengthy preseason tour that will see them play scrimmages in India, which means they have a lot of flying ahead of them. Thankfully, rapper Drake has stepped up to let the team borrow his custom Boeing 767 to fly to India and back to complete the trip.

Known as Air Drake, the plane was once a cargo jet that’s been retrofitted into a $185 million luxury plane with the OVO owl logo on the side. Air Drake actually did flyovers during the Raptors victory parade over the summer, so this isn’t the first time it’s being used in an NBA adjacent way. But it is pretty nice that the rapper is making Sacramento’s trip to India a bit easier.

If you’re desperate to see this baby in action, the aviation fandom on YouTube has you covered. Here’s the plane on the runway in Hamilton. Check out those aerodynamics, folks.

There’s also some sleeker footage of the inside of the $185 million jet as well.

The plane has a bedroom, two living rooms, a bunch of sofas and gold walls. No word on which Kings player gets to use the bedroom, but with a 20 hour flight ahead of them there’s definitely a lot of sleeping on the horizon for them.

Sacramento sports reporter Sean Cunningham put together a video with players telling the media what they plan to do to kill the time for the 20 hour flight to India, where they will play a pair of preseason games against the Indiana Pacers at the National Sports Center of India in Mumbai.

The Sacramento Kings prepare for their preseason India trip in style thanks to owner Vivek Ranadive and his pal Drake, who loaned his $185 million luxury Boeing 767 to the team. Hear from @swipathefox , @hbarnes , @MB3FIVE & coach Luke Walton about the near 20-hour trip. pic.twitter.com/L0RiVjfuAh — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 29, 2019

Everyone seems appreciative not to have to fly international for that long, which can especially be hell when you’re that tall and trapped on an airplane. Still, the long trip will be tough on an athlete’s body, and there’s a lot of time to spend not moving. One other problem: according to Buddy Hield, it doesn’t have WiFi.

One thing about Kings taking "Air Drake" to India — No WiFi 😱 https://t.co/75qC99Zi1H pic.twitter.com/E8MM4lFDa7 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 29, 2019

Expect a lot of video games and binge watching for the Kings this week. They just won’t get to tweet about it for a day or so.