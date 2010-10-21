Drake On Kentucky: “I’ll Be There To Watch Coach Cal Rebuild”

#Drake
10.21.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

We’ve known for a while now that Drake is down with the Kentucky Wildcats. And even with his boys John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson collecting NBA paychecks, he’s still going to be supporting Coach Cal. So while Kentucky looks to rebuild the empire, they’ll still have their most high-profile fan (not named Ashley Judd) along for the ride.

“We lost a lot of players to the draft, and I hope they all thrive,” Drake told ESPN.com’s Page 2. “And that’s what college basketball is all about. Hopefully for a lot of people, it’s about that step. But I’ll be there to watch Coach Cal rebuild.”

So while there’s no word on when Drake will be back on campus to take in some action, he’s definitely a good “friend of the program” to have.

What do you think? How good will Kentucky be this year?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSCOLLEGEDEMARCUS COUSINSDrakeJOHN CALIPARIJOHN WALLKENTUCKYPatrick PattersonUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP