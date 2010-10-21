Drake On Kentucky: “I’ll Be There To Watch Coach Cal Rebuild”

We’ve known for a while now that Drake is down with the Kentucky Wildcats. And even with his boys John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson collecting NBA paychecks, he’s still going to be supporting Coach Cal. So while Kentucky looks to rebuild the empire, they’ll still have their most high-profile fan (not named Ashley Judd) along for the ride.

“We lost a lot of players to the draft, and I hope they all thrive,” Drake told ESPN.com’s Page 2. “And that’s what college basketball is all about. Hopefully for a lot of people, it’s about that step. But I’ll be there to watch Coach Cal rebuild.”

So while there’s no word on when Drake will be back on campus to take in some action, he’s definitely a good “friend of the program” to have.

What do you think? How good will Kentucky be this year?

