Drake On Kentucky: “I’ll Be There To Watch Coach Cal Rebuild”

We’ve known for a while now that Drake is down with the Kentucky Wildcats. And even with his boys John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson collecting NBA paychecks, he’s still going to be supporting Coach Cal. So while Kentucky looks to rebuild the empire, they’ll still have their most high-profile fan (not named Ashley Judd) along for the ride.
“We lost a lot of players to the draft, and I hope they all thrive,” Drake told ESPN.com’s Page 2. “And that’s what college basketball is all about. Hopefully for a lot of people, it’s about that step. But I’ll be there to watch Coach Cal rebuild.”
So while there’s no word on when Drake will be back on campus to take in some action, he’s definitely a good “friend of the program” to have.
What do you think? How good will Kentucky be this year?
Kentucky will be alright. they wont be as good as last yr meaning they wont be highly favored in every game and be able to win cause they are better. I think they win at least 25
As someone said on Twitter…
“Drake should know when it comes to college hoops, Kentucky doesn’t rebuild. They RELOAD!”
drake has been a kentucky fan for two years…tops
Drake is missing or has an extra chromosome
@ 3 Agreed. I bet we don’t see him at more than one game this year.
Also, how can you rebuild a team that didn’t win anything? Oh forgive me, they won the powerful (cough) SEC Championship.