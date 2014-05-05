Drake Embraces The Raptor After Game 7 Heartbreak

A No. 3 seed entering the playoffs, the Raptors weren’t supposed to be able to compete with a Nets team that had righted the ship from earlier this season and was poised to play upset with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams and Joe Johnson leading the way. Except, the Raptors gave them all they could handle and almost took it in the final game, which is what makes Drake‘s embrace of Toronto’s Raptor so heartwarming.

The Raptors’ global ambassador, though persnickety about lint in the front-row, has no qualms taking it to KG on IG and was secure enough to travel to Brooklyn with his team and take their own brand of humor in stride.

After a tough Game 7 loss, though, Drake needed a hug from the Raptor after such an emotionally taxing series.

