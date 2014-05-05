Drake Embraces The Raptor After Game 7 Heartbreak

#Drake
05.05.14 4 years ago

A No. 3 seed entering the playoffs, the Raptors weren’t supposed to be able to compete with a Nets team that had righted the ship from earlier this season and was poised to play upset with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams and Joe Johnson leading the way. Except, the Raptors gave them all they could handle and almost took it in the final game, which is what makes Drake‘s embrace of Toronto’s Raptor so heartwarming.

The Raptors’ global ambassador, though persnickety about lint in the front-row, has no qualms taking it to KG on IG and was secure enough to travel to Brooklyn with his team and take their own brand of humor in stride.

After a tough Game 7 loss, though, Drake needed a hug from the Raptor after such an emotionally taxing series.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDimeMagDrakeRaptors mascotSmackThe RaptorTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP