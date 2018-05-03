Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to win Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference Semifinal tilt. It was a weird game, as the Cavs never lead in regulation, but they were still able to come out on top and steal home court from the 1-seed in the conference.

But the weirdest moments came right before the half as Cleveland was walking back into the locker room after the game. Reserve big man Kendrick Perkins jawed with Drake, who is a fixture at Raptors home games. It seemed like there was legitimate bad blood between the two, to the point that Drake was inviting an altercation with the veteran center.

While all eyes will be on whether Toronto can bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday evening, there will obviously be intrigue as to whether Drake and Perkins go at one another again, because it was baffling that it seemed like there was a chance that we’d see the two get into an intense confrontation.