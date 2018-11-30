Drake Showed Some Warriors Players Love When They Visited Toronto

Getty Image

By this point, Drake is the unofficial mayor of Scotiabank Arena. Whenever the Toronto Raptors have a big game, you can usually bet that Drake will be seated courtside, as Toronto’s favorite son always makes his presence felt to support his NBA team and, occasionally, interact with the opponents. Sometimes he even tries to fight Kendrick Perkins. It’s fun!

Understandably, Drake was in his usual spot on Thursday night for the showdown between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, a potential NBA Finals preview even though Golden State is without three of their stars. But still, this is Drake we’re talking about, so he was obviously going to make sure he welcomed the Dubs to his city.

TNT caught a few clips of Drake chatting up Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and DeMarcus Cousins. It looked like Drake engaged in some lighthearted trash talk with Durant — the two have something of a history of doing this exact thing with one another — before dapping up Curry and Boogie.