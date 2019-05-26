Drake Wore Tupac’s Hoodie From ‘Above The Rim’ To Bucks-Raptors Game 6

Getty Image

Lost in all of the hoopla over the Toronto Raptors actually making their first trip to the NBA Finals was what Drake was wearing while it all went down. The Raptors knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Saturday night, punching their ticket to the Finals and a matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Drake has been a centerpiece for the Raptors this postseason, attending all their home games, as a Global Ambassador for a sports franchise is wont to do. He’s even hung around Toronto’s Jurassic Park when the team’s not around, making an appearance on stage at the team’s party outside ScotiaBank during Game 5. It was that game that had some fashion drama, as Mallory Edens, the daughter of a Bucks’ co-owner, wore a Pusha T shirt to troll Drake.

Following Toronto’s Game 5 win, Drake tried to troll right back by changing his Instagram avatar to a picture of Edens and inviting her to OVO Fest via his Instagram story. The battle of celebrity influencers then went to Game 6, where Drake showed up wearing a shirt hoodie that said KAWHI ME A RIVER on the back.