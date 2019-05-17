Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors current run as the best team in the NBA has more or less been defined by the shooting ability of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and from the time he came to the Bay Area, Kevin Durant. But while those three have given the Warrior offense the firepower to outgun opponents for years, Draymond Green has hung his hat on the Dubs having one of the stingiest defenses in the league.

While he’s no slouch offensively, Green is perhaps the most versatile defender in the NBA. Green’s intellect and instincts on defense are a sight to behold — he can check just about anyone 1-on-1, and every now and then, you’ll see him break up a 2-on-1 or jump a passing lane like it’s nothing.

There has never been a defensive player quite like Green, and while history will eventually determine what that means, the Warriors standout believes it makes him the best defender in NBA history. Following Golden State’s 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, a game that had Green’s fingerprints all over it, the versatile forward made it clear he sees himself without peer on the defensive end of the floor.