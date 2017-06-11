Draymond Green Isn’t Sorry For Calling Cavs Fans Dumb

#NBA Finals 2017 #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.11.17 9 months ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was a hot mess, but by the end of it, the Cavs somehow managed to keep their season alive…for at least one more game. One of the more peculiar moments, unsurprisingly, had to do with Draymond Green, who in the third quarter was assessed what everyone thought was his second technical foul of the game, which would’ve resulted in an automatic ejection.

Yet according to the officials, the initial tech belonged to Steve Kerr, and therefore Green was allowed to remain in the game. It all seemed pretty fishy, depending on who you ask, or at the very least, a stunning display of ineptitude. In quintessential fashion, Green took the opportunity after the game to insult Cavs fans for what he apparently sees as a general lack of intelligence among their ranks.

The social media backlash was immediate, but if you thought for one second that Green might walk back those comments, you are sorely mistaken. Here’s what he had to say when asked about it at media availability on Sunday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP