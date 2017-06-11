Draymond Green Isn’t Sorry For Calling Cavs Fans Dumb

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was a hot mess, but by the end of it, the Cavs somehow managed to keep their season alive…for at least one more game. One of the more peculiar moments, unsurprisingly, had to do with Draymond Green, who in the third quarter was assessed what everyone thought was his second technical foul of the game, which would’ve resulted in an automatic ejection.
Yet according to the officials, the initial tech belonged to Steve Kerr, and therefore Green was allowed to remain in the game. It all seemed pretty fishy, depending on who you ask, or at the very least, a stunning display of ineptitude. In quintessential fashion, Green took the opportunity after the game to insult Cavs fans for what he apparently sees as a general lack of intelligence among their ranks.
The social media backlash was immediate, but if you thought for one second that Green might walk back those comments, you are sorely mistaken. Here’s what he had to say when asked about it at media availability on Sunday.
The fans in attendance (which his comments were obviously about) sang along with “Hit The Road Jack” and/or cheered because they thought he got kicked out when he didn’t.
And again, it should be noted that one fan got in his mom’s face, close enough that he had to be taken away from the police.
I think he has a right to take a shot at them.
Oh sure, Draymond has a right to take shots and generalize an entire group of people. He was ON PAPER as having that first tech; mistake or not first time i’ve seen them ignore official documentatiom on the fly. Didn’t draymond in a span of one month last year get suspended from a finals game, assault someone, got arrested, and posted a picture of his dick publicly? Draymond is about as sharp as play-doh
I’m not sure how an article can be written about this without including the part about his mom’s interaction with a fan.
The people who aren’t “sharp” are the ones who continue to overestimate Green’s worth/talent. He’s a loudmouthed bully who just happens to be a serviceable ball player.
This guy very well could be the most overrated athlete in all of professional sports.