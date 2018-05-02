Draymond Green Challenges Charles Barkley To ‘Punch Me In My Face Or Shut Up’

05.02.18 2 hours ago

It’s been almost a whole year since someone on Inside the NBA beefed with a member of the Golden State Warriors, which meant we were due for some tomfoolery this postseason. On Tuesday night, we spun the wheel and landed on a Charles Barkley-Draymond Green feud that escalated very quickly.

It began when the TNT crew was discussing a jawing match between Green and Rajon Rondo and Barkley said, matter of factly, “I just want somebody to punch [Green] in the face.”

Rondo and Draymond going at it… 😳

