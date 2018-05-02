It’s been almost a whole year since someone on Inside the NBA beefed with a member of the Golden State Warriors, which meant we were due for some tomfoolery this postseason. On Tuesday night, we spun the wheel and landed on a Charles Barkley-Draymond Green feud that escalated very quickly.
It began when the TNT crew was discussing a jawing match between Green and Rajon Rondo and Barkley said, matter of factly, “I just want somebody to punch [Green] in the face.”
I’m pretty sure that every human who has seen Green be interviewed (and isn’t a W’s fan) has had the same thought. Obviously dude can ball, but his game is nowhere near the same level as his trash talking. I’m surprised he was smart enough not to say he’s better than Charles was. He has spouted some insane rubbish during his post-game time behind a mic.