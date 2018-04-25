Draymond Green Flexed His Credentials After Chris Webber Claimed He Wouldn’t Start For Some NBA Teams

The Golden State Warriors were able to complete their opening-round victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Golden State picked up a 99-91 win in front of a raucous Oracle Arena crowd, giving the defending champions a 4-1 series win and punching their ticket for a conference semifinals matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Draymond Green was masterful in the Warriors’ Game 5 victory, going for 17 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists in 40 minutes. It was the kind of game that he is so good at producing, as he filled in gaps wherever they popped up, in addition to playing stellar defense against his opponent.

A strange moment came when TNT’s Chris Webber claimed that Green, who is a two-time All-Star and is extremely good at basketball, wouldn’t start for some NBA teams.

