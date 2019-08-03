Draymond Green Agreed To A Four-Year, $100 Million Max Extension With The Warriors

08.03.19

The Golden State Warriors lost a major piece to their roster during the 2019 offseason when Kevin Durant left to join the Brooklyn Nets. The potential existed for the 2020 offseason to see a similar major loss in free agency, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that will not be the case.

Wojnarowski brings word that Draymond Green, who was slated to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season, agreed to a four-year max contract extension with the Dubs that will pay him $100 million.

