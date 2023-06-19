draymond green
Draymond Green Has Declined His Player Option And Will Be A Free Agent

The Golden State Warriors have a number of decisions to make this offseason, with Klay Thompson extension eligible, trade rumors swirling around Jordan Poole (who just started a new extension), and the likelihood of Draymond Green entering free agency.

Green officially entered the free agency pool on Monday, as he declined his player option for next season.

All indications are that Golden State will re-sign Green, even as Bob Myers leaves the franchise, as Steve Kerr has been vocal about how Green is a necessity for continuing to compete for championships in the immediate. Exactly what Green’s price tag ends up being remains to be seen, but after some wonder early in the season after the incident with Poole, few expect Green to end up anywhere else but the Bay for the immediate future. Should that go as expected, it figures to point to what options Golden State will be considering this summer for potential upgrades.

There have been rumblings about Poole being available, as well as Jonathan Kuminga, as the two-timeline plan has not gone as smoothly as the Warriors had hoped. Building up the roster for one more run around their long-time championship core seems like the most likely outcome, but exactly how many changes that involves is something the rest of the league will keep an eye on.

