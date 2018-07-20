Getty Image

Draymond Green is proving to be among the NBA’s best players when it comes to recruiting stars to his team. His efforts to get Kevin Durant to join the Golden State Warriors are well-documented, and as we learned on Friday, he made one hell of an effort to convince DeMarcus Cousins to join the squad.

The good news is it ultimately worked, and Cousins signed a one-year deal with Golden State. The bad news was Cousins told Chris Haynes of ESPN that the pitch he received from Green was the worst one he heard.

Haynes sat down with Cousins to talk about free agency and his decision to join the Warriors. In the midst of all of this, Cousins discussed Green’s pitch to him, which involved fighting one another.