Getty Image

It took one game for Drake to become a major figure in the NBA Finals. Drake showed up to Game 1 in Toronto wearing a Dell Curry jersey, did all the stuff on the sideline you’ve come to expect from him, and following the Raptors’ win, did a little bit of jawing with Draymond Green.

The incident with Green got a ton of attention, because even though Green was adamant it was not a scuffle, athletes and fans (especially one of Drake’s magnitude) on the sideline chirping with one another is a big deal. It also helped that Drake talked some smack on eBay, which is … not exactly a place you’d expect to turn for this sort of thing.

Green, to his credit, is taking this all in stride. The Warriors’ star forward spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and claimed he’s not bothered by all of this, and that while he sees the double-standard in letting Drake get away with being hyper-animated on the sideline, he completely gets why it happens.