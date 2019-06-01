Getty Image

The NBA Finals are underway, and for the first time, Drake isn’t rooting for his second favorite team. The Toronto Raptors made the Finals for the first time in team history, making Drake’s friendly relationship with the two-time defending Golden State Warriors a bit tenuous for a few weeks.

Drake, for example, has Steph Curry and Kevin Durant’s jersey numbers tattooed on his person. That was apparently covered up by a wristband, and Drake did his part to troll Curry by wearing his father Dell’s Raptors jersey at Game 1. And he also played the part of Global Ambassador by cheering on courtside as Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors took Game 1 on Thursday.

After the game, Drake and Draymond Green were seen jawing with one another on the sideline. Curry was nearby, too, and it seems like Drake was giving it to Green in one way or another. But Green has downplayed what was said in talks with the media, and he continued to do that over the weekend.