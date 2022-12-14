The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks faced off on Tuesday evening in a battle between high-profile teams from their respective conferences. There was intensity on both sides, as evidenced by a bevy of technical fouls, but the Bucks managed to put some distance between themselves and the Warriors on the scoreboard in what became a very nice home win. During the third quarter, however, Draymond Green had an apparent run-in with a fan that led to him consulting with the referees. At the end of their conversation, the fan got ejected from the arena.

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Green’s meeting with the officials happened with 5:19 left in the third quarter in a game that the Warriors would go on to lose. One of the major questions that popped up in the aftermath of the incident was what led to Green asking the officials to have the fan removed, and after the game, Green told the assembled media that the fan said “some threatening stuff to my life.”

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

“I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in,” Green said. “But I just went back and told the official, and when I told the official, he said, ‘Oh, he’s gotta get out of here.'”

While there are no specifics about what the fan said, these are serious and troubling allegations by Green.