draymond green fan ejected
TNT
DimeMag

Draymond Green Claims He Had A Fan Tossed From Bucks-Warriors For Saying ‘Some Threatening Stuff To My Life’

by:

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks faced off on Tuesday evening in a battle between high-profile teams from their respective conferences. There was intensity on both sides, as evidenced by a bevy of technical fouls, but the Bucks managed to put some distance between themselves and the Warriors on the scoreboard in what became a very nice home win. During the third quarter, however, Draymond Green had an apparent run-in with a fan that led to him consulting with the referees. At the end of their conversation, the fan got ejected from the arena.

Green’s meeting with the officials happened with 5:19 left in the third quarter in a game that the Warriors would go on to lose. One of the major questions that popped up in the aftermath of the incident was what led to Green asking the officials to have the fan removed, and after the game, Green told the assembled media that the fan said “some threatening stuff to my life.”

“I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in,” Green said. “But I just went back and told the official, and when I told the official, he said, ‘Oh, he’s gotta get out of here.'”

While there are no specifics about what the fan said, these are serious and troubling allegations by Green.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×