Draymond Green Liked The New All-Star Format A Lot More Than Fergie’s National Anthem

02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green went viral during the NBA All-Star Game for something that’s hard to imagine he ever considered. Green was caught laughing at Fergie’s, well, unique rendition of the national anthem on Sunday night. The anthem, and his laugh, quickly became a meme.

Green wasn’t alone in laughing at what seemed like an attempt at a Marvin Gaye-style restyling of the anthem that largely fell flat, but he was the one caught on camera laughing. And with apologies to Jimmy Kimmel, who was also laughing, he can emote like few others in basketball.

He showed that after the game, too, when he was asked about the anthem and his reaction to it.

