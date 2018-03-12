Draymond Green Refuses To Alter His Play Despite Being On The Brink Of Suspension

03.12.18

Getty Image

The Warriors-Timberwolves game on Sunday afternoon was notable for a number of reasons. For starters, every matchup between Western Conference opponents has potential playoff implications for just about everyone, and Minnesota has an increasingly tenuous grasp given that just a game-and-a-half separates them from the No. 9 seed.

But Sunday’s matinee also marked the return of Derrick Rose, who reunited with his former coach Tom Thibodeau on a deal that will keep him in Minnesota for the remainder of the season.

The Wolves were able to get a hard-fought 109-103 victory over Golden State to ease some of the tension, and on the other side of the court, Draymond Green managed to avoid picking up a technical foul, which could be critical for the Warriors, if history is any indication. But of course, Green isn’t going to let that dictate how he performs on the court.

