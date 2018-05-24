Getty Image

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the Golden State Warriors’ run of dominance has been the team’s ability to keep its core together. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and eventually Kevin Durant have appeared to have some ups and downs, but for the most part, the group has always managed to stay the course en route to two titles in three years.

But when the Warriors have issues, they always make headlines, whether they be on or off the court. Take, for instance, the well-documented blow up Green had with Steve Kerr during a game against Oklahoma City in 2016. At one point, the two had to be held back from going at one another.

The dust settled, the season went on, and Golden State fell in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That argument between the two made its mark, though, to the point that Green feared it could have led to the end of his time with the team.