If there’s anything that defines the second round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, it’s math.

The Rockets have built their entire franchise on a numbers, especially the manipulation of them to get an advantage. They hunt the highest value shots in volume. Every possession starts with the goal of generating a three, a shot at the rim, or earning a trip to the free throw line. Mid-range jumpers aren’t barred, but they’re mostly discouraged from non-Chris Paul members of the team. Their ethos has been controversial, but mostly effective.

It’s safe to say the Warriors aren’t on that wave. While the Rockets take their math to the extreme to manufacture their advantages, the Warriors use the threat of their all-time shooters to create a numbers game — 4-on-3s, or 3-on-2s, or 2-on-1s. By that same token, they use their collective IQ to erase those advantages from their opponents.

It’s easy to get lost in the flame-throwing of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson. They are, very conservatively, three of the 12-greatest shooters the NBA has ever seen. They score the majority of the points, and predictably get the majority of the praise. But if there’s anyone that embodies their “seek the advantage, take away the advantage” style, it’s Draymond Green. Aside from being the emotional leader of the team, he has long been the Warriors’ mastermind on both ends of the floor.

For a team that features three high level scorers, the extent to which the offense runs through Green is awfully interesting. Giving Green that responsibility works on a couple of levels — not only is he consistently their best decision maker, he’s also the guy that defenses are more likely to sag off. Putting the ball in Green’s hands forces defenses to pay attention, thereby giving the other weapons on the floor a tiny bit more space to work.

This shines through when the Warriors go into their post split action. Running Curry or Thompson through a barrage of screens — or having them set screens for others — puts incredible strain on opponents. Switching is really the only answer, and it has to be done perfectly. One slip up means giving up a cut to the hoop or a wide open three. Green has the vision and touch to pick defenses apart whenever a breakdown occurs. Here’s a quick example.