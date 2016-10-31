We’re currently tied at 1-1 in NBA Championships for the current versions of the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But despite this, the Cavaliers’ championship seems to be more significant for a few reasons – it was Cleveland’s first title in decades, the Warriors lost despite being the best regular-season team ever, it was more recent, the whole “Golden State lost a 3-1 lead” thing, and a number of other factors make the 2016 Finals seem bigger than 2015.
Apparently, losing last year still rubs Draymond Green the wrong way. He’s a super competitive guy, and that came through in this interview with David Aldridge of NBA.com when Green said he wants to “annihilate” and “completely destroy” Cleveland in the 2017 Finals if both teams get there.
Me: Bird and Magic used to always wake up every morning and see how the other guy’s team did the night before, because they knew they were going to see each other in The Finals. If you get back, is Cleveland the only team you want to play?
DG: No. I want to win the Western Conference, try to beat everybody in the Western Conference — which is a tough task. There are so many good teams. So that’s got to be our only focus, to win the Western Conference. And then, if Cleveland comes out of the east, I want to destroy Cleveland. No ifs, ands and buts about it. But I also know that there’s steps to get to that point. And if and when we get to that point, I want to annihilate them.
Me: And if you get there?
DG: If we get there…
Me: And they get there?
DG: And they get there, I want to completely destroy them. No ifs, ands or buts about it. That won’t change. I’m not saying we’re going to look forward to that. Like I said, there’s a long road ahead. And it’ll be a tough, tough road to get there. Nonetheless, if we get there, and they get there, I want to destroy them. Really ain’t no other way to put it.
All they had to do was destroy them for one more game. Couldn’t.
lmaoooooo he must of forgot how they got tucked in last year. lebron banging them on the low block. plus kyrie eating them up at the arc. they got chin checked and couldnt handle it
They talked so much shit when they were up 3-1. Draymond said LeBron was a bitch, Klay said he got his feelings hurt, and Mo Speights tweeted the baby bottle. Then they got punched in the mouth for three straight games. They got too full of themselves. They had it coming.
“We won? Yup. They suck? Yup.” Not all top contenders can handle adversity w class like the Spurs. You’re absolutely right, they got too full of themselves n cracked. N I like the punched in the mouth metaphor. After everyone talked bout LeBron swatting n talking at Steph in gm 6, n then he swatted him again in the first half of gm 7, Steph’s bothered reaction reminded me of when a boxer gets punched in the face but smiles to pretend it didn’t hurt.
Drays the guy who memorized the names of all the players drafted ahead of him in order, right? Yeah, I can see him saying this.