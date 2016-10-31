Getty Image

We’re currently tied at 1-1 in NBA Championships for the current versions of the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But despite this, the Cavaliers’ championship seems to be more significant for a few reasons – it was Cleveland’s first title in decades, the Warriors lost despite being the best regular-season team ever, it was more recent, the whole “Golden State lost a 3-1 lead” thing, and a number of other factors make the 2016 Finals seem bigger than 2015.

Apparently, losing last year still rubs Draymond Green the wrong way. He’s a super competitive guy, and that came through in this interview with David Aldridge of NBA.com when Green said he wants to “annihilate” and “completely destroy” Cleveland in the 2017 Finals if both teams get there.