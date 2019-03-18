Draymond Green Isn’t Worried About Kevin Durant’s Free Agency He Just Wants To Three-Peat

03.18.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have not had the smoothest of seasons together with the Golden State Warriors. The two-time defending NBA champions are still in line to defend their title once more, but the getting there hasn’t been easy for a Warriors team that’s endured chatter about the team’s workings on a level they haven’t had at any other point in the dynasty’s run.

Durant’s pending free agency was a big topic of discussion earlier in the season, especially after an on-court incident between Green and Durant that both players say they are well past. But Durant’s free agency will continue to be a topic of discussion, even as the postseason gets underway in a few weeks. Just don’t expect Green to say much about it if asked.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Kevin Durant
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP