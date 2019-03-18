Getty Image

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have not had the smoothest of seasons together with the Golden State Warriors. The two-time defending NBA champions are still in line to defend their title once more, but the getting there hasn’t been easy for a Warriors team that’s endured chatter about the team’s workings on a level they haven’t had at any other point in the dynasty’s run.

Durant’s pending free agency was a big topic of discussion earlier in the season, especially after an on-court incident between Green and Durant that both players say they are well past. But Durant’s free agency will continue to be a topic of discussion, even as the postseason gets underway in a few weeks. Just don’t expect Green to say much about it if asked.